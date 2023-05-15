Wishpond to Participate in Upcoming Lytham Partners and LD Micro Investor Conferences

Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023

In-person at the LD Micro Invitational XIII on June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in Los Angeles, CA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Mr. Tajskandar will be conducting virtual 1on1 meetings at the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/spring2023invreg/ .

LD Micro Invitational XIII

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM PT – Track #2

Register to watch the virtual presentation here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

Mr. Ali Tajskandar will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Invitational event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from June 6-8th. Mr. Tajskandar will be providing a live presentation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:30 am PT (7:30 am ET), and will be conducting in-person 1on1 meetings at the conference venue. For more info, please visit https://ldmicro.com .

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

