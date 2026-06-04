WISI Enables Greenlight to Modernize Video Delivery with ABR Receiver

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WISI today announced the successful deployment of its ABR Receiver solution at Greenlight Community Broadband, enabling a more efficient and resilient approach to video delivery across business accounts.

As part of its network modernization, Greenlight is transitioning away from legacy satellite and analog infrastructure while continuing to support hospitality environments. With these services nearing end-of-life, maintaining separate residential and commercial video workflows created significant operational complexity.

By adopting WISI's ABR Receiver with TiVo Managed IPTV, Greenlight now ingests TiVo-delivered ABR streams and converts them into multicast for commercial distribution. This eliminates duplicate headend processing and enables a single video workflow across residential and business services.

The solution is already in production, delivering multicast feeds to a local stadium, where content is distributed across multiple screens.

"WISI has been a great partner—innovative, responsive, and willing to work with us through unique integration challenges," said Linwood Tyndall, Headend & IT Engineering Manager at Greenlight.

Beyond efficiency gains, the deployment provides built-in disaster recovery. By leveraging TiVo feeds fed through WISI's ABR Receiver, Greenlight can quickly restore video services in the event of a disruption to its primary signal path—an option not previously available.

Additionally, WISI's integrated diagnostics and responsive support team have improved day-to-day operations. Enhanced visibility and intuitive tools enable faster issue identification and resolution.

"The platform gives us much better visibility into what's happening," continues Linwood. "Combined with WISI's responsive support, it's significantly reduced the time it takes us to pinpoint and resolve issues."

Looking ahead, Greenlight plans to expand the use of the ABR Receiver to serve additional commercial environments where traditional set-top box deployments are not practical.

"Operators are looking for ways to simplify video delivery while maintaining service across a variety of customers," said Sharen Sandhu, VP Product at WISI America. "This deployment demonstrates how ABR-based workflows can extend beyond the home into commercial applications without increasing operational complexity."

Learn more about WISI's ABR Receiver: https://wisigroup.com/us/solutions/professional-abr-receiver/

About WISI

WISI employs 350 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, China, the United States of America and Canada. Of these, 140 employees work at the site in Germany. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Almost 100 years ago, the successful path of the high-tech company began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com.

About Greenlight Community Broadband

Greenlight Community Broadband is the City of Wilson's fiber-to-the-home network. As a community-owned provider, Greenlight's mission is to support Wilson's economic health, enhances citizen's lives, and improve the delivery of City services.

Since 2008, Greenlight has delivered fast, reliable fiber connectivity to its members. Today, Greenlight offers multi-gig internet, Greenlight TV, phone services, managed Wi-Fi, commercial services, and more. To encourage economic development, technology advancement, and entrepreneurship, Greenlight manages Gig East, Wilson's innovation ecosystem. Through the Gig East Exchange coworking space and the Gig East Source smart agriculture testbed, Gig East connects thinkers, creators, and dreamers with the resources and infrastructure they need to thrive.

Greenlight is uniquely positioned to provide exceptional service thanks to its locally based team. When members contact Greenlight, they're speaking with neighbors who understand and care about their community. Greenlight puts the community's well-being at the center of all operations, and it is honored to serve Wilson. Learn more at www.greenlightnc.com.

SOURCE WISI