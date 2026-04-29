WISI Expands Tangram Video Platform to Deliver Higher Density, 10G Performance, and Enhanced Security

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video technologies, today announced the release of the new GT10 chassis for 10G support and the availability of the GT2300 high-density QAM software package for the Tangram Video Platform. These enhancements deliver higher processing capacity, streamlined 10G traffic management, and stronger content protection – helping video operators scale efficiently while reducing operational complexity and risk.

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The GT10 chassis introduces next generation 10G capability in a compact 1RU design, enabling higher video capacity and improved network resiliency. The GT10 maintains flexibility with 6x module slots allowing video operators to combine applications in one power efficient chassis.

The new GT2300 software, paired with the GT2000 Universal Edge module, delivers significantly higher input and output density, enabling operators to support growing video networks with fewer hardware modules. The GT2300 software can support up to 512x IP or 100x SRT inputs, along with up to 48x QAM outputs — maximizing density within a single edge module.

To further strengthen security and platform control, Tangram now supports both Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and TACACS+ integration. This upgrade allows for read-only users and ensures only authorized users can modify configurations, improving operational control and audit readiness.

BISS‑CA has been added to the Tangram platform delivering a standards‑based, vendor‑agnostic alternative to proprietary CAS systems, without compromising security.

Key Tangram Updates for Operators

Streamlined 10G traffic management with the new GT10 chassis.





Increased QAM output density with GT2300 software. Includes flexible licensing to scale IP, SRT inputs and QAM outputs as network needs grow.





Improved operational security with RBAC and TACACS+ authentication.





Modernized content protection using rotating-key BISS‑CA.

"WISI continues to invest in the long‑term evolution of the Tangram platform," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product, WISI America. "These hardware and software upgrades deliver the carrier-grade performance, scalability, and security operators need to run efficient video networks today while preparing for future growth."

The new GT10 Tangram chassis, GT2300 software package, and new authentication and security updates are available now.

About WISI

WISI employs 350 people worldwide at locations in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, China, the United States of America and Canada. Of these, 140 employees work at the site in Germany. In addition, WISI works with more than 100 partners in all major international markets.

Almost 100 years ago, the successful path of the high-tech company began as one of the world's pioneers in radio frequency and broadband technology. Modern broadband networks must be intelligent, powerful and scalable transport solutions. This is our business. As an innovator and technology integrator for key communications sectors, we are committed to innovation, now and in the future. For more information about WISI Communications, visit wisigroup.com.

SOURCE WISI