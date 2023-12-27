Wisner Baum Injury Attorneys Ranked in 2024 Best Law Firms®

News provided by

Wisner Baum

27 Dec, 2023, 09:24 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Wisner Baum received multiple Tier 1 Rankings for their exceptional legal work in aviation law, personal injury litigation, and product liability.

Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this honor, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®

Best Law Firms ranks law firms after assessing feedback from clients and professional colleagues. Receiving a Tier 1 ranking represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation among law firms throughout the nation and in metropolitan areas.

Wisner Baum received the following rankings in the 2024 Best Law Firms®:

  • Regional Tier 1
    • Los Angeles
      • Aviation Law
      • Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
      • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

This year, the Los Angeles injury attorneys at Wisner Baum secured multiple settlements for clients in complex transportation cases. The firm's truck accident lawyers also filed lawsuits on behalf of clients in multiple states.

Receiving this honor in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list is great recognition for our transportation department, who worked incredibly hard this year to deliver significant case results on our clients' behalf. Our transportation accident attorneys are not only winning cases for clients, but also for going above and beyond to raise public awareness on important safety issues.

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum is an award-winning law firm that has obtained more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm's attorneys have successfully represented thousands of clients across the country in catastrophic injury and wrongful death lawsuits, class actions, mass torts, and more.

The legal industry has recognized Wisner Baum with numerous awards and accolades, including Law360's Regional Powerhouse award and Product Liability Practice Group of the Year. The National Law Journal has twice recognized Wisner Baum with the Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year Award and inducted the firm into the Verdicts Hall of Fame.

Media Contact:

Robin McCall  
Director of Public Relations Wisner Baum 
[email protected]

SOURCE Wisner Baum

Also from this source

Attorney R. Brent Wisner Recognized in 2023 Top 100 Lawyers and Class Action-Mass Tort Trailblazers

Attorney R. Brent Wisner Recognized in 2023 Top 100 Lawyers and Class Action-Mass Tort Trailblazers

Wisner Baum's managing partner and senior trial attorney, R. Brent Wisner, has been recognized in the Daily Journal's Top 100 Lawyers and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.