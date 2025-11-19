JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed Wisner Baum LLP, a leading Los Angeles plaintiff firm, to amplify its voice on corporate accountability and public safety through its proprietary Anti-PR® strategy.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holding powerful corporations accountable has become a defining issue of our time, as consumers demand greater transparency and justice. Few entities embody this fight more than the plaintiff law firms taking on giants in pharmaceutical, environmental, and product liability litigation. At the forefront of this movement is Wisner Baum LLP, a Los Angeles-based firm renowned for its landmark victories.

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the nationally recognized plaintiff law firm because its mission, driving systemic change and protecting public safety by holding powerful corporations accountable, perfectly aligns with the core tenets of the agency's disruptive Anti-PR® philosophy.

"The legal industry is in a critical era where the court of public opinion often moves faster than the court of law," said Karla Jo Helms, CEO and Chief Evangelist of JOTO PR Disruptors. "Wisner Baum doesn't just represent clients—they represent systemic justice. Our mission is to make sure their voice, integrity, and impact are recognized by those that they protect."

Under the new partnership, JOTO PR will leverage its proprietary Anti-PR® strategy to build broad public awareness around Wisner Baum's ongoing legal work. The campaign will amplify the firm's leadership and shape public opinion on corporate responsibility, spotlighting cases like their recent lawsuit against pharmaceutical giants for allegedly concealing breast cancer risks linked to major drugs.

"Wisner Baum's work is a testament to the fact that the fight for justice is won both in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion," Helms continued. "They have a legacy of exposing wrongdoing and forcing industries to reform. Our job is to ensure their message cuts through the noise and reaches the people who need to hear it most: the consumers, the regulators, and the public they work to protect."

With over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, Wisner Baum has a decades-long track record of litigating high-profile cases involving product liability, toxic exposure, and pharmaceutical injury. Their work has been a catalyst for product safety reforms and has forced greater corporate transparency.

"This isn't just about legal battles; it's about a movement for accountability," Helms added. "Wisner Baum is on the front lines, and we're here to make sure their impact is felt far beyond the courthouse doors."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum is a nationally recognized plaintiff law firm based in Los Angeles, known for holding powerful corporations accountable. With over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, the firm specializes in product liability, pharmaceutical injury, and corporate negligence, driving systemic change and protecting public safety. Learn more at www.wisnerbaum.com.

