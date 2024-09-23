Wispr Flow Selected to Participate in the 2024 AWS Generative AI Accelerator

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wispr Flow, a cutting-edge voice dictation platform, today announced it has been selected for the second cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator. Launched by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the AWS Generative AI Accelerator identifies top early-stage startups using generative AI to solve complex challenges and help them scale and grow. Participants will access AWS credits, mentorship, and learning resources to further use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and grow their businesses.

Wispr Flow gets selected as part of the Amazon Generative AI accelerator 2024 cohort. Post this Flow and AWS partnership image

This opportunity will support Wispr Flow's efforts to enhance and scale its AI-powered voice interface, which allows users to voice type seamlessly across devices, improving productivity and accessibility for everyone. The company's goal is to leverage AWS's AI and ML infrastructure to improve the accuracy and speed of voice transcription, expand its mobile platform, and optimize deployment for a global audience. By doing so, Wispr Flow aims to make voice typing the new standard in digital communication, replacing the need for traditional keyboards.

"We're thrilled to be part of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator. This partnership will enable us to build our infrastructure faster, learn from industry leaders, and position Wispr Flow as the go-to solution for voice interfaces worldwide," said Tanay Kothari, CEO of Wispr Flow.

All 80 global participating startups will be invited to attend and showcase their solutions to potential investors, customers, partners, and AWS leaders in December at re:Invent, 2024 in Las Vegas.

"This new generation of startups is at the forefront of a transformative new wave, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with artificial intelligence while bringing exciting new solutions to market," said Jon Jones, Vice President of Go-to-Market at AWS and executive sponsor of the program. "Expanding the cohort for our Generative AI Accelerator is a testament to the potential we see for startups to usher in new innovations for customers in an increasingly AI-driven world. AWS is committed to fostering groundbreaking technologies and supporting visionary founders on their journey to solve the world's biggest challenges."

For more information on the Generative AI Accelerator, visit AWS Generative AI Accelerator.

About Wispr Flow

Wispr Flow is a revolutionary voice dictation platform designed to replace keyboards by allowing users to voice type seamlessly across all devices. Their AI-driven solutions empower individuals to communicate faster and more naturally, making technology more human for everyone. Wispr Flow is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised $26M so far from top-tier VC firms like NEA and 8VC

SOURCE Wispr AI