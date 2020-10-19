WIT Expert Witness Agency Introduces New Diversity Committee to Drive Diversity in the Expert Witness Industry

Women and minorities have historically been underrepresented in all types of expert witness engagements. Tweet this

Cindy Siegel, Co-Chair of the WIT Diversity Committee, adds, "We value diversity of talent and diversity of thought and are committed to bridging the opportunity gap present in the expert witness industry."

As the nation undergoes an increased awakening fueled by #MeToo and racial justice movements, the growing demand for diversity by progressive corporations and law firms has amplified a call for action.

Research shows that much work remains to address diversity in the legal industry. For instance, a recent study by the New York State Bar Association and WIT's parent company, DOAR, showed persistent gender disparity in New York Courtrooms—the effects of which may impact jury attitudes.

"Many of our clients thank us for presenting experts with diverse backgrounds for their matters," said Evan Lieberman, a Managing Director and member of the Diversity Committee. "We know that driving diversity is not only the right thing to do but also that it impacts the success of our clients' cases."

The Committee seeks to engage with law firms, corporations, universities, and other industry organizations to broaden the conversation and to support their commitment to diversity.

"We want to take the lead in creating more opportunities for qualified experts of all nationalities, races, and gender across a wide range of disciplines, and will continue to present the best and most-qualified experts to our clients," Siegel said.

