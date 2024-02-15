WIT Legal Releases New Report on 2023 ITC Investigations

News provided by

WIT Legal, LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIT Legal ("WIT"), the leading agency representing testifying experts for high-stakes, complex legal matters, today released a new report that evaluates ITC 337 Investigations. The report, 2023 in Review: Key ITC Insights, provides a comprehensive look at 2023's activities and offers a deeper review of the technologies being brought before the ITC.

Continue Reading
WIT monitors whether cases involve intellectual property previously litigated at the ITC.
WIT monitors whether cases involve intellectual property previously litigated at the ITC.
WIT’s categorizations offer a more nuanced look at ITC matters with respect to emerging technologies when compared to the ITC’s broad classifications.
WIT’s categorizations offer a more nuanced look at ITC matters with respect to emerging technologies when compared to the ITC’s broad classifications.

"WIT closely monitors the ITC and the technologies at issue in the complaints to build its industry-specific expert teams," said Michael Connelly, WIT President. "By diving deeper into the ITC docket, we can predict the types of experts—from C-suite executives to technology specialists—that will be in highest demand and most useful to our clients."

Jeffrey Dorfman, WIT ITC Practice Chair, said, "Though 2023 was a down year in terms of instituted investigations, we believe it was an outlier and not an ongoing trend."

A few key findings in the report include:

  • Networking and wireless technology continue to play a major role at the ITC.
  • Medical devices were also dominant this past year.
  • The number of non-patent unfair acts claimed more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2022.

Dorfman adds, "This report highlights key insights from our examination that we think will be of interest to attorneys."

WIT's expertise in ITC matters is backed by the company's direct involvement in 337 Investigations and a team experienced in practicing before the ITC and who understand the nuances of Commission proceedings. WIT has remained at the forefront of ITC matters by providing leading experts in wireless communications, life sciences, automotive, and more for some of the ITC's most consequential proceedings.

To learn more about WIT's ITC Practice or to download the report, visit https://www.witlegal.com/testifying-experts-itc-investigations/.

About WIT Legal, LLC.

WIT is the leading agency representing testifying experts in legal disputes involving advanced technologies and life sciences. We focus on industries with increased risk of litigation and build expert teams comprised of world-class academics, industry executives, and former government regulators. Partnering with WIT assures that you engage with testifying experts who have been selected for their knowledge, experience, and ability to communicate effectively.

For more information about WIT, visit WITlegal.com and follow us at @WITexperts.

Media Inquiries:

Cindy Siegel
Vice President of Marketing, WIT Legal, LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE WIT Legal, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.