WIT Expert Witness Agency Sees a Growing Demand for Experts Across Practice Areas

WIT differentiates its business by focusing on prominent areas of litigation and building teams of affiliate experts to address the issues anticipated to arise. WIT's agency model aims at building relationships with diverse sets of experts who are at the top of their fields and retaining them for future legal disputes.

"We engage with our affiliate experts on an ongoing basis," said Staci Boyarsky, WIT Affiliate Manager. "One of our core values centers around teamwork—bringing the best people together to help our clients win. That holds true within the organization as well as in the way we build our expert teams. Our intent is to be extremely thoughtful about the experts we recommend and to make sure that we have looked at all angles of a matter where support from an expert would be advantageous."

WIT's expert team approach was brought to bear for the National Prescription Opiate Litigation. WIT was retained by several manufacturers, distributors, dispensers, and benefits managers to provide consulting and testifying experts to support the defendants in dozens of lawsuits across the United States. Nearly two dozen WIT affiliate experts—ranging from former DEA agents and state pharmacy board investigators to former pharmaceutical executives and epidemiologists—were retained by clients.

"Prior to the pandemic, we had already determined that the Life Sciences industry would be a growing area of litigation where experts would be most in-demand," said Jeremy Scholem, WIT Case Manager for the Opiate MDL. "What makes WIT unique is that when a client needs an expert, we already know who the best experts are to address the issues."

Starting in early 2020, WIT saw a sharp rise in expert witness requests in both Life Sciences and Energy-related matters and expects continued demand in these areas in the years to come. In particular, demand for experts in disputes involving solar, battery and other alternative energy sources has increased significantly as intellectual property disputes, regulatory actions and shareholder suits have been filed.

"Our expertise retaining experts for intellectual property and complex commercial disputes gives us an edge in emerging technology cases that involve antitrust, breach of contract, patent infringement, theft of trade secrets, and more," said Neale. "As we expand our presence in other trending areas of litigation, clients can trust that we are applying the same level of care and due diligence to retaining only the most qualified experts to help drive success for our clients."

WIT launched as a wholly-owned subsidiary from its parent company, DOAR, Inc., during the height of the pandemic. Since then, the agency has expanded its workforce by 50% and is still seeking candidates for most positions in its Dallas and NYC offices.

