WIT Legal Expands Life Sciences Practice to Address Increase in Litigation Targeting Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Healthcare Technology Companies

With a strong emphasis on recruiting directly from the pharmaceutical industry and from government agencies such as the FDA and DEA, WIT has the most comprehensive affiliate network of consulting and testifying experts that can address its clients' needs in product liability, mass tort, antitrust, patent, and M&A-related disputes. In particular, issues relating to FDA approvals, R&D pipelines, drug diversion, and patent infringement are anticipated to be the most prevalent in the near future.

"We have a great deal of experience advising attorneys on their expert witness needs and how best to take advantage of our expert teams for multiple consulting and testifying roles," said Michael Connelly, WIT President. "Our clients include many of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical insurance, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare technology companies."

Within the healthcare technology industry, WIT expects the continued innovation and development of wearable devices (e.g., smartwatches and fitness trackers), exercise equipment, wireless-connected monitoring devices, healthcare exchanges, and telemedicine platforms to be the focus of intellectual property and other types of litigation. WIT also sees a growing demand in the lab-grown foods space, given the advancements in cellular agriculture and plant-based meat alternatives.

"Our commitment to affiliating with the most qualified experts in emerging markets drives our success," said Neale. "Our culture is to provide legendary service and support to our clients, which includes being extremely thoughtful about the experts with whom we affiliate and ultimately recommend."

