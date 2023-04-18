With 13.87% CAGR, Atopic Dermatitis Market Size to Surpass USD 16.23 Billion by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market was worth USD 6.54 billion in 2021. It is expected for industry to register a CAGR of 13.87% over the forecast duration, thereby amassing a valuation of USD 16.23 billion by end of the assessment timeframe.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition that causes itchiness, dryness, and inflammation on the skin. It may also lead to skin discoloration if not treated on time. This ailment can occur in both children and adults. A wide array of reasons is responsible for the occurrence of atopic dermatitis including the exposure to irritants present in certain products like soaps, shampoos, and detergents among others. Apart from that, allergens and harsh environmental conditions may also cause this disease.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The growing prevalence of this disease along with the escalating demand for early diagnosis and treatment of atopic dermatitis are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.

Furthermore, rising R&D investments in the field, increasing healthcare expenditure across various nations, together with surging clinical research activities worldwide are adding momentum to the progression of this marketplace.

Also, the presence of favourable medical reimbursement scenario across developed countries is another growth catalyst for this industry sphere.

The rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about atopic dermatitis among the masses, coupled with growing focus of research organizations and pharmaceutical companies to develop efficient treatment therapeutics for this ailment are aiding market expansion.

On the contrary, the progression of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market is being hindered by the high cost of anti-atopic dermatitis therapeutics along with the rising instances of patent expiry of products.

The global health crisis triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the growth trajectory of this industry. Strict lockdown impositions, fear of virus contraction, and overcrowded healthcare centers with COVID-19 patients, restricted the masses from visiting a healthcare facility to have their check-ups and treatments done until it was a case of an emergency. Dermatological disorders like atopic dermatitis generally come under non-emergency disease and therefore do not need immediate attention. During the pandemic era, healthcare providers had to emphasize treating the COVID-19 infected patients while attending the people who required critical care. This pushed them to postpone the consultation or treatment of people having non-serious health conditions. This in turn slowed down the progression of this business vertical over the pandemic period.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market are Novartis International AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Galderma S.A., Allergan Plc., LEO Pharma, Mylan, Bayer HealthCare, and Encore Dermatology.

These players are striving hard to enhance their overall market position. They are participating in the formulation of various growth inducing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches, among others to witness robust financial gains and emerge as global leaders.

Segmental Outlook

By Drug Class

Biologics

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

PDE4 Inhibitors

Others

By Disease Indication

Atopic Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market?

North America is reckoned to lead the market in terms of volume share over the forecast duration. This is attributable to the increasing patient pool diagnosed with the target disease, influx of noteworthy players, and presence of favorable medical reimbursement scenario.

How is Asia Pacific performing in this industry?

Asia Pacific is slated to amass notable gains over 2022-2029 owing to the rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in this region, rising awareness about atopic dermatitis among the masses, and escalating demand for biologics in the dermatological treatment sector.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the most dominant drug class segment in this business vertical?

The biologics sector is currently dominating the market in terms of volume share. This is ascribed to the efficacy of biologics-based therapeutics in treating dermatological disorders.

Which is the fastest growing distribution channel segment in this marketplace?

The online pharmacy segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in this industry sphere due to the widespread internet proliferation and increasing adoption of smart devices across the globe.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This market vertical is being positively impacted by a wide array of growth propellants which have emerged over the stipulated timeline.

There has been a surging pervasiveness of atopic dermatitis across the globe. This disease is predominantly triggered by harsh climatic conditions, exposure to allergens and irritants, genetic factors, age, lifestyle habits, and dietary trends. Mostly, the disease occurs at an early age, but the symptoms turn severe with age. In 2017, the World Health Organization revealed that around 900 million people worldwide were diagnosed with atopic dermatitis. These factors are stimulating the overall dynamics of this business sphere.

Medical research organizations along with biotech and pharmaceutical companies have been up their R&D activities with an aim to create effective therapeutics to treat this disorder. It is worth noting that the use of biologics-based drugs has proven to be quite efficient in treating dermatological disorders. As of now, one biologic product has received approval from regulatory authorities and is being used in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. This in turn is adding traction to the development of this market.

On Special Requirement Atopic Dermatitis Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In January 2022, CIBNQ0 a drug developed by Pfizer for the treatment of adults diagnosed with severe atopic dermatitis received approval from the FDA.

