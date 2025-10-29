WITH 3 OUT OF 4 CAR SEATS IMPROPERLY INSTALLED, NEW VIRTUAL SERVICE HELPS ENSURE PROPER CAR SEAT INSTALLATION

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/buckle-up-for-life/9361851-es-buckle-up-for-life-national-safety-council-virtual-car-seat-check

Anyone can use this free service. It allows users to meet virtually and confidentially with a safety professional in their own driveway during the day and time that is most suitable for them.

For Ana, proper car seat installation is a big concern. She's expecting a baby in the spring and knows that installing a car seat can be tricky.

"I know how difficult it can be to install a car seat, but I also understand how important it is to know how to do it correctly," Ana said. "Therefore, using this virtual service with my cell phone, having a security expert help me from home, is a tremendous service. And it gives me great peace of mind."

The free car seat screening is made possible by a grant from Buckle Up for Life to the National Safety Council.

"We all know that installing a car seat can be difficult," said Gloria Del Castillo, senior community engagement specialist for Buckle Up for Life. "Therefore, it is important that parents and caregivers are not afraid to ask for help. But they often don't know where to turn for that help. With this program, parents can meet with experts at their convenience and ensure their child's seats are installed correctly."

Buckle Up for Life is a child passenger safety education program whose safety experts work in communities across the country and check thousands of car seats each year. It was created by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Toyota. Car accidents are one of the leading causes of unintentional infant deaths.

The National Safety Council team providing the virtual education through the grant says the platform is a game-changer.

"No matter where you live and regardless of your schedule, this platform allows you to meet with an expert, have them see your car seat, and get guidance on proper installation," said Rosana Rivera, a child passenger safety technician with NSC. "After all, every parent deserves to have the confidence of knowing that they are doing everything they can to help keep their children safe."

Anyone interested in scheduling a virtual car seat check can visit safety-connection.org/Spanish/

