With 7.5% CAGR, Patient Handling Equipment Market Global Size & Share is Projected to Exceed USD 13.85 Billion by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Handling Equipment Market is valued at USD 7.76 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 13.85 Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing work-related musculoskeletal disorders and incidences of disabilities are the major factors driving the growth of Global Patient Handling Equipment Market.

Patient Handling Equipment Market By Product (Wheelchair, Scooter, Beds, Bathroom Safety, Mechanical, Ambulatory), By Type Of Care (Bariatric, Fall, Critical, Wound, Accessory, Lifting, Transfer), By End User (Homecare, Hospitals, Elderly Care Homes, Others), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028

Get Sample of Report at: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/960

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Market Scope

The global patient handling equipment market will see a continuous growth in the coming years. The main driving factors of the market is the rise in geriatric and obese population and the higher risk of injuries which occurs to the caregivers in the manual handling of patients and growth of patient admissions in the hospitals as well as implementation of certain regulations which demand the safety of healthcare personnel to be ensured during the process of manual lifting. What does restrain the growth of the market is the lack of trained personnel who are capable of handling this equipment.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major patient handling equipment companies Hill-Rom Holdings, Arjo, Invacare Corporation and Stryker. The key market players will be working on the growth of their market share with innovation in their products and trying to work on getting the necessary permissions.

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical

Guldmann Inc.

Getinge Group

Handicare

Linet Spol . S.R.O.

Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmBH

Joerns Healthcare

Others

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

When it comes to the segmentation based on type, this market has been segmented into medical beds, bathroom assist, patient transfer devices and mobility devices. The patient transfer devices segment is going to account for the biggest share as there is an increase in the installation of this equipment in hospitals and patient lifts and ceiling lifts are being used for handling the patients.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals. The hospitals segment is going to account for the biggest share in the market. This will be due to the growth in the patient population, rise in geriatric population and growth in the number of people who are disabled as well as rise in injuries caused because of the patient handling process.

By Product

Wheelchair

Scooter

Beds

Bathroom Safety

Mechanical

Ambulatory

By Type of Care

Bariatric

Fall

Critical

Wound, Accessory

Lifting

Transfer

By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

Buy this report now: https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=960

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Key Drivers

Patient handling equipment growth drivers include the growing life expectancy of people. People who are aged over sixty years have grown over the years in a steady manner. The elderly population has more vulnerability to get injured because of falling. This can cause many different types of disabilities functionally and dependence on the mobility equipment. The population which falls in the geriatric population bracket is growing and therefore the functional disabilities and dependence on the mobility equipment is going to increase. Therefore, the significant growth in population of the geriatric segment will be driving the demand for the equipment.

The task of handling the bariatric patients is difficult as it is putting the caregivers at the risk of the injuries during the repositioning as well as nursing care activities. Many different kinds of equipment are available in this market for the handling of bariatric patients. However, when it comes to the availability of the specialized equipment for obese patients, it can be difficult to handle them. With a use of assistive devices and proper guidance, the number of injuries which are occurring while handling these patients may be reduced. The newer technologies such as the specially designed beds, support surfaces as well as bariatric lifts, chairs and slings can help in improving the safety of these obese patients as well as the caregivers.

There is a need for the effective training programs which need to be implemented for creating awareness regarding the safer patient handling services and for enabling caregivers for efficiently operating the transfer devices. Training is a crucial role while the patients are lifted with the special conditions like patients with the pressure sores or the burns as well as the bariatric patients. Due to the cost-cutting initiatives seeing an implementation in hospitals across the several developing and the developed countries, a limited number of the training sessions are being provided to its caregivers.

This is because the initial cost of the equipment as well as maintenance is very high and this also includes the training costs and many healthcare institutions cannot afford the patient handling equipment as per this requirement. There is an increase in the number of the government regulations all over the world which are being implemented for reduction of duration and costs involved in the treatments in healthcare. There are steps being implemented for the promotion of the nursing homes as well as home healthcare for reduction of the hospitalization costs. The provision of the services at the home of a patient is a typically more effective in costs when it is compared to the other institutions.

Get Methodology at https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/960

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Key Trends

Patient handling equipment trends suggest that the pandemic had a very positive impact on the market and the market will continue to witness growth exponentially in the coming years. The pandemic was caused due to the coronavirus infection which causes the COVID-19 disorder. Most of the people who get the virus have the moderate symptoms but there were some who needed serious medical attention. In this period, the overall growth of different sectors was impacted but the healthcare related sectors saw a positive impact on the market. The pandemic saw a high rate of hospitalization as the people who suffered from the illness had to be admitted in many countries. The people who had other chronic diseases were inclined to taking their assistance at home which benefitted this market as there was a growth in demand for the home care services of the market.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Patient handling equipment statistics suggest that Europe has accounted for the biggest share of this market all over the world. The biggest share here in this segment is going to be attributed to the growth in the number of non-government and government initiatives with regard to the adoption of the safe equipment and the adoption of equipment as well as the presence of a high number of equipment manufacturers all across Europe. The market of Asia Pacific is going to register the greatest growth rate in the coming years and that is attributed to the growth of healthcare facilities in the Asia Countries.

On Special Requirement Patient Handling Equipment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/patient-handling-equipment-market-size

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited