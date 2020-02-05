With a focus on growth, EHE Health expands its expertise with an investment in key client leadership roles.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EHE Health, the nation's only Center of Excellence provider of prevention services, expands its healthcare expertise with key leadership appointments. Greg Mansur, as Chief Client Officer, will lead all of EHE Health's client service teams in developing superior client programs. Doug Mears, as Chief Growth Officer, will oversee the national expansion of EHE Health's preventive health/primary care solution to EHE's large self-insured employer market. Both will report to David Levy, CEO of EHE Health, as the company continues to enlarge its national population health footprint.

"We are delighted to have Greg and Doug on board at EHE Health," said Dr. Levy. "Greg is a highly regarded employee benefits consultant, having worked with large, self-insured companies across the country for over 25 years. His outstanding track record in healthcare consulting leadership roles is a valuable addition to our executive team. Doug, with his world-class experience in delivering solutions within complex integrated healthcare systems, will add tremendously to our growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining the EHE Health team," said Mr. Mansur. "I've had the pleasure of being an EHE member over the course of my career as well as consulting to EHE Health as its offering has evolved. It is unique in the industry as a national accountable care, Center of Excellence model focused on prevention and primary care. I look forward to working with this team and its clients to deliver on the EHE Health promise of health, productivity, and longevity."

Mr. Mansur has 30 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, specializing in healthcare programs. Before joining EHE Health, he was a partner in the PwC employee benefits consulting practice and prior to that was the Specialty Practices leader for Towers Watson's health and group benefits practice. Mr. Mansur earned his Bachelor's degree from California Polytechnic University, Pomona and his MPH from University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr. Mears was previously at PwC, where he assisted with the business development activities for many of the firm's most innovative healthcare solutions. He also spent over 10 years at EY as a senior executive where he developed and delivered advisory services to integrated healthcare systems. Mr. Mears has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Richmond.

"It's refreshing to be a part of a company that's committed to transforming the health care space," said Mr. Mears. "EHE Health has been around for more than 100 years; what's exciting to me is that I get the opportunity to help our outstanding team shape the next 100 years."

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive health Center of Excellence provider system. EHE's evidence-based preventive program is offered to large self-insured employers to give their employees and beneficiaries a value-based entry point to a lifetime of organized, effective, efficient, and satisfying care. Founded in 1913, EHE is the first – and only – national health care provider in America specializing in preventive health. For over one hundred years it has been dedicated to health, productivity, and longevity for patients, and improving the value of the health care benefit offered by large employers.

