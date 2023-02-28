With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 122%, Flex Payment Solutions Ranks No. 126 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list had an average growth rate of 535 percent.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Flex Payment Solutions is No. 126 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again for our business growth, and attribute our success to the dedication and expertise of our entire Flex team," says Rob Zeitler, President of Flex Payment Solutions. "They work tirelessly to provide excellent service and value to our clients and partners, and we couldn't be more pleased with their efforts across the board."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 202 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Flex Payment Solutions delivers best-in-class, leading-edge payment technology solutions to merchants with unique electronic payment acceptance needs.

With over 20 years of proven operational experience in the financial services space, Flex understands the challenges of adapting to regulations in the financial industry. The company offers a vast network of specialized banking partners with alternative processing experience and powerful in-house technology, which fuel a program built to help brand new or well-established companies.

Flex's innovative proprietary solutions are designed to increase speed and decrease friction during the payment process, freeing up valuable time for merchants to focus running their businesses. It's state-of-the-art payments alternatives include: InstaPay, eCheck 21, ACH, Debit & Credit Card Processing, and IVR + Text-to-Pay Processing.

Contact: Mike Biegalski, VP Sales & Operations, [email protected]

