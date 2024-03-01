With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 2,060%, The Plug Drink Ranks No. 6 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that The Plug Drink ("The Plug") is No. 6 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"This is an exciting achievement for The Plug, and it's just an amazing honor to be recognized for all of the hard work we've put in during these last couple of years," said Ray and Justin Kim, Co-Founders.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

The Plug, the leading all-natural liver health supplement brand, was founded in 2019 by brother-duo Ray and Justin Kim. After viewing South Korea's advancement in the recovery industry, the brothers were determined to create a staple product for the American market. Enter The Plug Drink. The plant-based drink grew steadily in popularity with a heavy online presence and ultimately spread into retail across California counties. With the introduction of The Plug Pills in 2022, Plug products have expanded into the retail channels of major American cities with the help of partnerships such as KeHe Distributors. The brand continues to grow and extend its reach, fulfilling its mission of educating its consumers on the importance of liver health.

Contact:

Justin Kim

323-846-0131

[email protected]

