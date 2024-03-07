With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 352% Pocketbook Agency Ranks No. 37 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Boutique recruiting firm recognized by Inc. as a result of the company's constant growth

LOS ANGELES , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine released its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, ranking Pocketbook Agency, a female owned boutique recruiting firm, No. 37 among 170 of the most prestigious, fastest-growing, and successful independent private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. With a two-year growth rate of 352%, the agency specializes in bespoke administrative and support roles for both corporate and domestic environments across a diverse range of industries.

"In today's ever-changing environment, companies are facing increasing difficulties and despite countless variables, our agency's presence on this list speaks volumes about the trust and resilience at the heart of what we do," says Brittany Dolin, Co-Founder of Pocketbook Agency. "Looking ahead to 2024 and commemorating our 10 years in business, our dedication remains steadfast: delivering value to our clients stands as a pivotal strategy for our continued success."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

With their Smarter Staffing Technique and modernized approach, Pocketbook Agency is redefining what it means to recruit in today's digital age.

"Gone were the impersonal, one-size-fits-all methods of bigger firms," says Nicole Dayan, Co-Founder. "Instead, we add a personalized touch, ensuring both clients and candidates feel understood and valued. The key to our success is trust and integrity and our own experiences as assistants gave us an edge."

From starting out as personal assistants, to now becoming one of the nation's premier boutique recruiting firms across the United States, it's evident they've made an impact.

About Pocketbook Agency:

Pocketbook Agency, founded in 2014 by Brittany Dolin and Nicole Dayan, is a modern recruiting firm built for the needs of today, and anticipates the demands of tomorrow. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the women owned and operated elite agency specializes in bespoke administrative and support roles for both corporate and domestic environments. Applying years of industry experience and relationship-building to curate the very best support talent pool available in today's market, Pocketbook serves accomplished founders, a-list celebrities, fortune 500 leaders and ultra high-net-worth clients across Entertainment & Music, Early-Stage Companies, Technology Businesses, Real Estate, Finance, Venture Capital & Private Equity, Crypto & FinTech, Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Hospitality & Luxury, Media and more. For more information, please visit https://www.pocketbookagency.com/

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

