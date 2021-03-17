With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 433%, Eosera®, Inc. Ranks No. 25 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Eosera®, Inc. is No. 25 in Texas and No. 1 in Fort Worth on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"It's an honor to be included on the list, and we're proud of Eosera's growth and success over the past years. With a mix of hard work, luck, and opportunity, Joe and I founded a successful, amazing company with a wonderful culture and great team members," says Elyse Dickerson, CEO.

﻿Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

﻿About Eosera

Eosera®, Inc. is a female-led biotech company that addresses underserved healthcare needs. Focused on ear care, Eosera was founded in 2015 by cofounders Elyse Dickerson and Joe Griffin. Eosera manufactures their products in Fort Worth, Texas, practices conscious capitalism, and sticks to their core values as a company. With products in over 13K stores, Eosera always puts people before profits and creates quality products for consumers addressing earwax blockage, ear hygiene, ear itch, and ear irrigation. The company's fastest-growing products are EARWAX MD® and WAX BLASTER MD®. Eosera is proud to be everything ear care and proud to be creating the latest ear care innovations in decades. For more information, visit http://www.eosera.com/inc5000.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Eosera

Related Links

http://www.eosera.com/inc5000

