With Bot Attacks on the Rise, LexisNexis ThreatMetrix for Insurance Quotes helps U.S. Auto Insurers Combat Cybercriminals and Protect Positive, Fast-Quoting Experiences for Consumers

As sophisticated "bad bot" attacks become more prevalent, U.S. auto insurers must evolve their approaches to differentiate between humans, good bots and bad bots, and manage good traffic at point of quote

Key takeaways

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announces the launch of ThreatMetrix® for Insurance Quotes to help U.S. auto insurers differentiate between the rise in malicious bot attacks and legitimate human queries at point of quote without adding friction to the consumer experience.

ThreatMetrix for Insurance Quotes includes a crowdsourced repository of 100 billion global digital transactions that can identify and help mitigate bots in near real-time, leveraging the strength of the LexisNexis® Digital Identity® Network.

In 2023, the percentage of consumers who purchased insurance online was 25% , up from 24% the year prior, with consumers between the ages of 18-29 purchasing insurance online at the highest clip of 54% i . As more consumers transition to digital interactions with insurers, the threat of bot attacks could continue to grow.

, up from 24% the year prior, with . As more consumers transition to digital interactions with insurers, the threat of bot attacks could continue to grow. The rise of AI – a double-edged sword: The technologies generative AI has spawned provide a variety of innovations for legitimate applications and criminal applications.

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data, analytics and technology provider, today announced the launch of ThreatMetrix® for Insurance Quotes to help U.S. insurers and consumers better combat the rise in cybercrime that continues to plague a number of sectors, including the auto insurance industry. Digital fraud attack rates recorded in the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network® platform continued climbing in 2023, increasing 43% year-over-year in North America, maintaining a trajectory first noted in the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report 2022ii.

Through the use of ThreatMetrix for Insurance Quotes, insurers can now:

Quickly assess if a transaction is a bot or legitimate consumer seeking a quote for auto insurance.

Evaluate the devices visiting insurers' websites without adding friction to the consumer experience.

Identify data-harvesting bot attacks and protect consumers' personal data.

"ThreatMetrix for Insurance Quotes gives insurers the ability to better assess the risk of bot activity for each digital transaction in real time, returning an easy-to-use bot risk score and thresholds that each insurer can customize based on their own risk tolerance, then order LexisNexis® Auto Data Prefill with confidence that they are delivering an efficient quoting experience for the consumer," said Kim Brown, associate vice president of product management, insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We know that bot attacks are becoming more sophisticated by the day. With consumers increasingly shopping for and purchasing insurance online, insurers who integrate ThreatMetrix for Insurance Quotes in the face of these ever-changing risks can enhance their detection management systems to help their organizations protect consumers and reduce friction during the auto quoting process, while better safeguarding themselves against costly data breaches. And with the evolving nature of these bot attacks, ongoing updates from ThreatMetrix based on what we are seeing in the market can help U.S. insurers stay one step ahead of the bad guys."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

