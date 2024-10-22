With Global Travel Collection, You Can Vacation on Maui Like a VIP

Experiences featured on travel competition series '1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club' are available exclusively to clients of GTC travel advisors

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On new episodes of the travel competition series "1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club," luxury travel advisors from Global Travel Collection (GTC) compete to create a dream vacation in Maui for stars of the Netflix show "Selling Sunset," and you can enjoy the same exclusive experiences by booking your trip through a GTC travel advisor.

Watch the first two episodes of '1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club' Maui here.

Leslie Tillem and Curtis Parris, advisors from Global Travel Collection, join 'Selling Sunset' stars Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan on set in Maui.

"Your Maui itinerary will be customized to meet your interests and needs as a traveler," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection, the most influential community of luxury travel advisors. "But we're confident you'll enjoy some of the same activities that are featured on the series. And you'll receive the same high level of personal service. Our luxury travel advisors treat all their clients like they're VIPs."

GTC travel advisors Curtis Parris and Leslie Tillem agree that the perfect Maui vacation starts with a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, overlooking the gorgeous golden sands of Wailea Beach, a terrific spot for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling. This sophisticated luxury retreat is perfect for couples, families and adventure seekers alike, offering unparalleled personal service along with the opportunity to connect with vibrant Hawaiian culture.

Here are some of the memorable experiences that Parris and Tillem arranged for "Selling Sunset" stars Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan, which your GTC travel advisor can put together for your Maui vacation. You can explore the island's breathtaking natural wonders on land and by sea, dig into its delectable cuisine and get a taste of Hawaii's welcoming Aloha culture.

Ohana Nui charters offers a relaxing day on the water aboard a luxury yacht, with meals freshly prepared by an onboard chef and activities that include snorkeling, fishing, swimming and whale watching. On an evening cruise, you can take in the sunset.

Kiawe Ancestral Dining and Storytelling creates an immersive dining experience, with a cookout slowly prepared over an open fire using as many hyper local ingredients as possible, beautifully set tables and breathtaking venues like Ulupalakua Ranch, on the slopes of Haleakala volcano.

Maui Roadsters provides a unique and exhilarating way to explore the island, behind the wheel of a professional reproduction of a 1957 Porsche convertible. With these two-passenger, manual-transmission cars you can explore the scenic road to Hana and discover the amazing views of Upcountry Maui.

The Circle M Ranch lets you explore Maui by horseback. You'll take in the beauty of the island's valleys, meadows and cliffs on a two-hour trail ride guided by Hawaii's experienced cowboys.

Hawaiian Paddle Sports is Maui's premier ocean activity company, offering kayaking, snorkeling, whale watching and private surfing lessons. During the winter, you can go kayaking while watching for humpback whales.

Hua Momona Farms has been supplying Maui and Oahu with fresh, organic microgreens since 2019. They've also been fundraising to help Maui recover from the devastating wildfires in 2023. You can give back to the community by volunteering with chores like weeding, seeding and harvesting on the 25-acre farm.

Other Maui filming partners include Maverick Helicopters, Maui Reef Adventures, Chef Zach Laidlaw, Puka Swimwear, photographer Tad Craig, Manutea Nui Entertainment and Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate. Ehman Productions provided some production crew personnel and equipment.

To find a Global Travel Collection travel advisor tailored to your preferences and travel style, visit, Global Travel Collection for more information.

"1st Look: Extra Mile Club" was developed in partnership with NBCUniversal's LXTV Productions.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

About LXTV Productions

LXTV is an Emmy® award-winning lifestyle production company and part of NBCUniversal Local. LXTV produces original shows and specials, including "1st Look," a travel show which spotlights the best places to eat, play and indulge; "Open House" and "Open House NYC," hosted by Sara Gore, where audiences get a look at America's most lavish homes and get design ideas, advice and inspiration from the industry's emerging and established names; "George to the Rescue," a home improvement show hosted by George Oliphant, where design and construction experts help families and communities realize their home improvement dreams; LXTV shows are available on NBC owned and affiliated stations in the U.S. and internationally, on Peacock and NBC LX Home, as well as through digital out-of-home platforms.

