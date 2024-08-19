With Housing Prices at an All-Time High, It's a Smart Move to Buy Land at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch Starting at Only $79,900

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rising costs of homeownership and the unpredictable housing market, more people are considering alternative ways to secure their future living spaces. The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch , a nature-inspired acreage community developed by Patten Properties , offers a unique opportunity for individuals to purchase land now and build their dream home later.

In today's market, home prices have surged, with CNBC reporting that prices are now 47% higher than they were in early 2020. The median sale price is five times the median household income, putting significant strain on homebuyers.

The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch provides a more affordable and strategic option. Located in the path of progress north of The Woodlands, near the rapidly growing Willis and New Waverly area, this community is surrounded by the Sam Houston National Forest and borders protected state park land. This ensures that the area will remain undeveloped and pristine, offering both serenity and scarcity of available land.

The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch is currently offering 1 to 3+ acre homesites starting from just $79,900. With no time limit on when to build, buyers can secure their future homesite now and plan to build at their own pace. The tagline "Own the Forest" encapsulates the unique value of this opportunity – owning a piece of untouched natural beauty in a growing and desirable region.

"Willis and the surrounding areas are projected to triple in the next 10 years, giving land buyers at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch an exceptional opportunity to own land ahead of the growth curve in an irreplaceable location surrounded by protected forest land" - Sales Manager, Blake Boyer.

Owners have no time limit to build their dream home and excellent bank financing is available.

For more information about The Estates and to schedule a private tour, please visit txgrandranch.com or contact (833) 447-3773.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

CONTACT:

Heather Robison

[email protected]

SOURCE Patten Properties