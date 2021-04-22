With Hurricane Season on the horizon, now is the time to make sure your insurance is in order

While NOAA hasn't announced its predictions for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, other forecasters predict an above-average hurricane season. The good news is, the National Weather Service upgraded its model this year to better forecast extreme weather, so we can expect better forecasts.

So, what does all this mean for homeowners living in coastal areas? Brightway Insurance, one of the country's largest Personal Lines insurance agencies, says it's more important now than ever before to ensure you prepare for the upcoming season, which includes making sure you have the insurance coverage you need to rebuild your home and replace contents in the event disaster strikes.

"We're committed to being here for our customers in their time of need and also to help them ensure they have the right coverage to help rebuild their homes and lives in the event disaster strikes," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller.

Brightway offers these tips to help everyone living in hurricane-prone areas get ready for hurricane season, which begins June 1.

Review your Homeowners insurance policy to ensure you have enough coverage to rebuild and replace your home and its contents in the event of a loss. This is especially important if you have renovated or added on to your home. If you have questions or believe your coverage may be lacking, contact your Agent to request an insurance checkup.



Read Four things you should know about Homeowners insurance before a hurricane strikes for more tips on how to get ready for hurricane season.



This is especially important if you have renovated or added on to your home. If you have questions or believe your coverage may be lacking, contact your Agent to request an insurance checkup. Read Four things you should know about Homeowners insurance before a hurricane strikes for more tips on how to get ready for hurricane season. Getting Flood insurance is a smart choice. Your Homeowners policy probably covers water damage from household mishaps including a burst pipe or an overflowing bathtub, but standard Homeowners insurance policies do not cover flooding. Flood insurance is the only way to get coverage against a coastal storm surge, a river overflowing its banks, failure of a dam or levee or any other weather-related event. That coverage is provided by the National Flood Insurance Program and also through Homeowners insurance companies that sell Private Flood insurance. Flood insurance through the NFIP requires a 30-day waiting period, but some private insurers offer coverage with a shorter, or no, waiting period. Contact your Agent if you wish to purchase a Flood policy.



Read Don't bank on luck; Flood insurance is a good idea even you live outside a high-risk area for more on why it's so important to have Flood insurance.



While Flood insurance protects your home, be sure to check your Auto insurance policy as well to make sure you have Comprehensive coverage, which covers flooding of your vehicle.



Your Homeowners policy probably covers water damage from household mishaps including a burst pipe or an overflowing bathtub, but standard Homeowners insurance policies do not cover flooding. Flood insurance is the only way to get coverage against a coastal storm surge, a river overflowing its banks, failure of a dam or levee or any other weather-related event. That coverage is provided by the National Flood Insurance Program and also through Homeowners insurance companies that sell Private Flood insurance. Flood insurance through the NFIP requires a 30-day waiting period, but some private insurers offer coverage with a shorter, or no, waiting period. Contact your Agent if you wish to purchase a Flood policy. Read Don't bank on luck; Flood insurance is a good idea even you live outside a high-risk area for more on why it's so important to have Flood insurance. While Flood insurance protects your home, be sure to check your Auto insurance policy as well to make sure you have Comprehensive coverage, which covers flooding of your vehicle. Prepare your home by:

by: Removing dead tree limbs and clearing drains and gutters



Checking your property for loose or unsecured items that could become projectiles, including decorative rocks, patio furniture and grills



Ensuring that your doors and windows are properly sealed to prevent wind and water damage



Installing hurricane shutters if you live in a coastal or storm-prone area



Prepare your family by developing an evacuation plan and building a disaster supply kit now that will enable you to live without power or running water for several days.



by developing an evacuation plan and building a disaster supply kit now that will enable you to live without power or running water for several days. Visit Ready.gov for more information on preparing for a hurricane.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $785 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 299 offices across 24 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.



Contact: Courtney Heidelberg, 904-405-1883

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

