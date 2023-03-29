WITH IEG IN CHINA AT CDEPE IN CHENGDU THE ITALIAN CIRCULAR ECONOMY SMES

RIMINI, Italy and CHENGDU, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

From March 30 to April 1, the 17th edition of the Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo

Lorenzo Cagnoni IEG President with Corrado Peraboni IEG CEO

Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo (CDEPE) will inaugurate its 17th edition tomorrow in China with a pavilion dedicated to Italian SMEs specialised in the field of safeguarding the environment, renewable energies, and the circular economy.

"This year, CDEPE - revealed Lorenzo Cagnoni, IEG President – is the first large-scale event in the field of environmental protection to be held in western China, since the reopening the Red Dragon's borders after three years".

"With 25 thousand square metres and 360 companies - commented CEO of IEG, Corrado Peraboni - CDEPE 2023 will outdo the 2019 numbers, reflecting a positive rebound of the environmental protection industry in western China, open to a technological exchange with Italy".

THE ORGANISERS

CDEPE, one of the major Chinese trade shows in the environmental protection sector, will take place at the Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center until April 1, and is organised by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group (driver of Ecomondo and K.EY, headed by Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Director) and China Association of Environmental Protection Industry (CAEPI) with the support of Sichuan Environmental Protection Industry (SCEPI) and Europe China Environmental Exhibitions (ECEE).

ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY AND ITALY'S GREEN ECONOMY PAVILION: THE PROVENANCE OF THE COMPANIES

The nine companies present at CDEPE 2023 in Chengdu are SMEs providing technological solutions in diverse fields of the circular economy: water pollution control, prevention and mitigation of air pollution, environmental monitoring and solid waste treatment, energy savings and new energies, environmental services, green packaging, and certifications. From Lombardy, Air Clean, Megasystem and Sebigas Renewable Energy, from Emilia, Compopack and Hydro Italia, Labio Test from Udine, Mold from Veneto, Systea from Lazio, and Rina Consulting, a global player in environmental and technological certification. The Italian Pavilion has been created in partnership with ITA-ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY, which endorses the development of Italian enterprises on foreign markets, and by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. ITA has a network of offices in Peking, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, and is set to open a fifth in Chengdu, in close collaboration with the Italian Consulate in Chongqing, in order to further develop and enhance economic and trade relations between Italy and China, particularly in the province of Sichuan and in the south-west regions of China. The b2b2g nature of the Chinese event makes it the perfect stage for Italian companies to reach a wide pool of environment tech users from both private companies and local institutions in the Sichuan province, boasting a population of over 80 million.

