With Increase in Prostate Cancer, ProCure Doctors Urge Men Over 55 to Get Screened

SOMERSET, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With data showing an increase in advanced prostate cancer cases, doctors at a leading New Jersey cancer treatment center urge men over 55 to get their annual screening.

The American Cancer Society's annual cancer report, released in January, showed promising overall trends with a 33 percent drop in the cancer mortality rate since 1991. However, after two decades of declines, the report also highlighted a 3 percent increase in the prostate cancer incidence rate each year from 2014-2019 – including a surge in late-stage cases.

Physicians at ProCure Proton Therapy Center suggest using the PSA (prostate specific antigen) screening test for men over the age of 55 who had an average risk for prostate cancer. This falls in line with guidelines set by the American Urological Association.

"The rise in prostate cancer cases is concerning, especially with late-stage diagnosis that are often more difficult to treat," said Dr. Brian Chon, ProCure Medical Director. "Detecting cancer early increases your options for treatment. That is why we recommend that men over 55 have a conversation with their primary care doctor about getting screened annually."

Detecting cancer in the early stages could make men eligible for proton therapy, a non-invasive treatment option that significantly reduces the risk of side effects.

