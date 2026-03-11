With Intelligence Honors Thornburg with Two 2026 Mutual Fund & ETF Awards

Thornburg takes top accolades in the multi-asset mutual fund of the year and newcomer ETF firm of the year categories

SANTA FE, N.M., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $59 billion1 in assets, today announced that Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund (Ticker: TIBIX) was awarded multi-asset mutual fund of the year and the firm was named newcomer ETF firm of the year at the With Intelligence 2026 Mutual Fund and ETF Awards ceremony.

Thornburg was also a finalist in two additional categories: newcomer ETF of the year for the Thornburg International Equity ETF (Ticker: TXUE) and PR campaign of the year for the 2025 launch of its ETF suite.

For over 30 years, the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards celebrate excellence across the traditional asset management industry, recognizing outstanding business leaders, innovators, product development specialists, fund directors, and top-performing funds.

"We are honored that our firm and investment strategies have been recognized by With Intelligence across four categories," said Mark Zinkula, CEO of Thornburg. "Since its inception 24 years ago, the Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund has consistently delivered an attractive and growing income stream to clients. Today, the fund ranks in the top decile for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, as well as since inception."2

Mr. Zinkula added, "The launch of our ETF platform last year, which has grown to more than $500 million in assets, further reflects Thornburg's enduring strengths as an active, high conviction, and global investor."

Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund is a multi-asset portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks, selected through a bottom-up, fundamentals and valuation-sensitive process. The strategy seeks to deliver an attractive, growing income stream and long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies with the ability and willingness to generate cash flow and distribute dividends to shareholders. With $22 billion in assets, the fund has been led since its inception in 2002 by Brian McMahon, vice chairman and chief investment strategist, along with Matt Burdett, head of equities, and Christian Hoffmann, head of fixed income.

Thornburg's actively managed equity and fixed income ETFs offer investors access to high conviction portfolios with focused investment objectives:

Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) provides diversified exposure to non-U.S. markets with a focus on consistent risk-adjusted returns.

Thornburg International Growth ETF (TXUG) invests in high-quality international equities with long-term growth potential and sustainable competitive advantages.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) offers diversified fixed-income exposure, enhanced income potential, and flexible sector allocation to adapt to markets.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is designed to deliver superior total return with selective risk exposure and flexible sector allocation.

