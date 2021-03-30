With Issuing of 21st Patent, Innovation Is in the Details at GrowPath

DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm case management software maker GrowPath recently received its 21st patent. GrowPath Founder and Advisor Eric Sanchez is one of three named on the patent – his 16th – which involves GrowPath's method for handling emails in the case management system.

"Finding better ways to accomplish tasks, even tasks that seem routine or mundane, can impact and improve the job of legal professionals using the software. We try to find every opportunity to do that," said Tara Williams, CEO of GrowPath and an attorney with both intellectual property and personal injury law experience in her more than 30 years of practice.

The newly-patented feature already functions within GrowPath's software, which is a scalable case management system that improves intakes, enhances client management, and provides business intelligence analytics to help law firms become more efficient and more profitable.

About GrowPath

GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit www.GrowPath.com/demo.

Media Contact:

David Chamberlin

(919) 287-6064

[email protected]

SOURCE GrowPath

Related Links

http://www.growpath.com

