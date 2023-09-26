With its Fleet of CO2-Friendly 'Longships': Norse Atlantic Airways Partners with WebCargo by Freightos to Propel its First-Ever Digital Sales

JERUSALEM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norse Atlantic Airways and WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading air cargo booking platform, today announced a significant partnership to offer the European based carrier's capacities from the biggest European Union cities for instant eBooking and payment on WebCargo.

Norse Atlantic, will soon open up real-time booking for WebCargo's thousands of forwarders on its flights to and from Europe to seven destinations in the US , Los Angeles International for technology, perishables, and other shipments. Of note for those forwarders booking to Latin America, Norse Atlantic operates out of Miami International,the gateway to South America.

"We're excited to play a supporting role in Norse Atlantic's growth as their primary air cargo digital sales platform. It's a win-win for all–the thousands of forwarders currently on WebCargo, who will benefit from the increased cargo capacity, and the speed and flexibility of WebCargo's unparalleled platform has the power to boost Norse's cargo sales and brand growth," said Manel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo.

Later this year, Norse plans to open capacity from London to Barbados and Jamaica, and from Oslo to Thailand, further expanding WebCargo's footprint in Asia and the Caribbean.

"Cargo will play an important role in the future of Norse. Partnering with WebCargo is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to delivering exceptional services to our customers," said Jennifer Bendelow, Head of Cargo at Norse Atlantic Airways. "Our Viking spirit of ingenuity, coupled with WebCargo's platform, will extend our reach to key freight markets."

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliners featuring a range of innovative technologies that make them greener, including 25% lower CO 2 emissions and 50% quieter than the previous generation of aircraft still in operation with many major airlines globally.

Freight forwarders looking to book capacity on Norse Atlantic Airways, visit https://www.webcargo.co/book-air-cargo-with-norse-atlantic-airways/

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Washington, San Francisco, Boston, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris. Norse Atlantic's brand is inspired by the Oseberg longship in Oslo, a symbol of the long-lasting ingenuity of Viking explorers.

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways Cargo, El Al, and Emirates SkyCargo. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co and access instant electronic bookings with dozens of carriers.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform that connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable. Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index (FAX) and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), and a news feed. Visit us at www.freightos.com.

