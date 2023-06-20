With Launch of Omni Commerce, Omnicom Brings Connectivity to Fragmented Investment Landscape

Industry's first commerce orchestration solution enables seamless decisioning across brand and commerce

CANNES, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the launch of Omni Commerce, the industry's first connected commerce orchestration solution. Omni Commerce – the newest vertical application on Omnicom's Omni open operating system – is an ecosystem of tools, technology, data, and partnerships that enables always-on insight, activation, optimization, and attribution across the entire commerce landscape, breaking down the silos between commerce and brand investment to enable seamless decisioning.

Powered by data from Omnicom's portfolio of retail media network partners – including Albertson's, Amazon, Instacart, Kroger and Walmart - and data vendors, Omni Commerce's depth of data categories (media performance, operations, content, product inventory and sales) provides a single, standardized yet customizable view of the commerce journey - not only across commerce and brand investment, but also across retailers, and online/offline environments as well.

Omni Commerce is a foundational solution underpinning Transact,  the Omnicom connected commerce consultancy that helps brands accelerate and integrate their e-Commerce strategies to drive omnichannel sales across all channels, on and offline. The solution is available to all Omnicom agency clients.

"The commerce landscape is extremely fragmented – bridging gaps between online and offline data, cross-retailer performance, and brand and retail media has been a longstanding challenge in the industry," says Transact CEO Frank Kochenash. "Curating and connecting the right data from the right partners and platforms is the first major step toward a world where we can fill in the gaps and drive outcomes for clients."

"Building this capability within Omni, the industry's only open operating system, allows for a level of customization and scalability that closed systems or off-the-shelf purchased solutions cannot match, and unlocks a new level of actionable insights that will deliver better commerce outcomes for Omnicom clients," says Annalect Chief Experience Officer Clarissa Season.

According to eMarketer, U.S. ecommerce sales grew 8.6% in 2022, representing 14.7% of retail sales, expected to grow to 17.9% by 2025.

"We know marketers are looking to work with fewer and bigger partners, as the retail media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented. But even then, brands still have to connect the dots to get a holistic view of their retail media impact," said Ryan Mayward, Senior Vice President of Retail Media Sales for Walmart Connect, which delivers custom audience forecasts from the Walmart DSP to Omnicom. "We have a shared goal of making it easier for brands to easily and efficiently harness the full power of retail media, and tools like Omni Commerce will help to do that."

Omnicom
Omnicom  (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

