With Momentum Surging, Incode Expands Executive Leadership Team with Digital Identity Veteran Hire

Leading identity verification and authentication platform names Mitul Parmar as Vice President of Product Strategy and Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode , the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced Mitul Parmar as Vice President (VP) of Product Strategy and Business Development. Parmar's appointment marks the fifth addition to the executive team in three months, as Incode's global team doubles in size and the company expands its international presence, with new offices opening in the U.S., Mexico and Serbia.

As VP of Product Strategy and Business Development, Parmar will be responsible for defining and implementing Incode's product strategy as well as leading strategic initiatives and corporate development. He will also oversee sourcing and structuring potential product partnerships, acquisitions and investments.

"These are exciting times at Incode, as use of our AI-based digital identity technology surges across key business sectors and as new partnerships accelerate," said Ricardo Amper, CEO at Incode. "It's essential to have the right executive leadership in place as our momentum continues to build. Parmar brings a superlative track record to Incode, and we are delighted to welcome him to our growing team."

Parmar most recently served as the VP of Corporate Development leading M&A and strategic initiatives at Prove, a leader in phone-based identity solutions. Previously, Parmar served as a Director of Product Management, overseeing Prove's product partnerships and spearheading emerging products. Prior to helping Prove scale, Parmar was an Entrepreneur-In-Residence at WeWork Labs and spent several years in operational roles scaling technology companies.

Parmar also volunteers with the Envision Accelerator, Antler and other programs, using his leadership skills to mentor startup founders from underprivileged and underrepresented backgrounds.

"There is no question Incode is in hyper-growth mode," said Parmar. "Joining the Incode team now is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the mission of creating frictionless digital identity experiences for all. I look forward to working with the world-class team here to scale Incode to new heights."

The appointment of Parmar comes on the heels of Incode naming Shane Moore Vice President of North America, and Andre Stewart Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa .

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with several of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

