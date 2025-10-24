With More Adults Admitting To Celebrating Halloween in 2025, THC Pioneer Delta Beverages Launches New Campaign To Own Spooky Season

This campaign features a series of short video skits and social content where you can expect unexpected costume encounters with Oompa Loompas and THC mystery recipes. "Drankula" is the star character, where he is seen destigmatizing THC use, navigating Halloween parties with a Delta in hand. Not much scares him, aside from high-carb and artificially flavored pumpkin-spiced drinks. This Halloween, Drankula is having what your body is having, and he wants you to enjoy Delta THC seltzers that are zero sugar, zero calories, and all-natural so that you can participate in the festivities without a fright.

Delta THC seltzers help people tap into life's micro moments that call for meaningful connection, and Halloween is no different. Whether you're forced into a lame couples costume, a dad stealing your kids' candy , or if you arrived at your office non-costume party with a Halloween costume, There's A Delta for That™.

"Delta THC is for all 21+ to enjoy responsibly. It's precisely dosed for individuals to enjoy real-life moments, daily rituals, or moments of connection," said Gabriela McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Delta Beverages. "Whether you're a parent (*68.3% of all THC drinkers) or in the 21-30 age range, the Halloween season is more alive than ever, and we want our brand to show up for Halloween in a fun, creative way, no matter how you are choosing to celebrate."

Delta product is available in over 8,500 locations nationwide with variations that include 5mg, 10mg, or 20mg of premium hemp-derived THC. Visit www.drinkdelta.com or see the brand on Instagram @delta.seltzer. You must be 21+ to purchase. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Delta Beverages, LLC: Delta Beverages, LLC is here to normalize Cannabis Consumption. We strive to remove the stigma of cannabis so that the world can enjoy freely. Think of a day where having cannabis is just as normal as having a glass of wine after a long day. We have crafted the perfect beverage that lets you sit back & relax, without the need for hangovers. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing churns out over 1,100 cans a minute and ensures the best quality products.

*Source: Brightfield Data Group : Hemp-Derived Consumer Insights (Q2-Q3 2025) quarterly online survey, 3,000+ U.S. consumer responses, 21+ of U.S. hemp-derived THC users

