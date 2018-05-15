With more than 2.3 Million Regulatory Documents Processed, Compliance.ai is providing Chief Compliance Officers With a Competitive Advantage and Transforming RegTech

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time, Compliance.ai is providing Chief Compliance Officers (CCO) working at banking, insurance and fintech companies with one year of free access to the Pro Edition, its flagship regulatory intelligence solution. CCOs interested in using the Compliance.ai Regulatory Dashboard and personalized insights can gain free access by joining the Compliance.ai for CCO's LinkedIn Group.

"The demands from regulators for the financial services industry is growing and we designed our solution to greatly mitigate the key challenges that compliance officers face on a daily basis," says Kayvan Alikhani, CEO of Compliance.ai. "The emergence of AI and machine learning are powering a critical transformation for the industry, enabling scalable, consistent and actionable regulatory intelligence, a key to staying competitive."

Using Compliance.ai, CCOs are able to access near-real-time snapshots of the most recent regulatory trends and activities on a personalized dashboard. The solution provides CCO's content specifically relevant to their organization, and sends them critical regulatory updates via personalized change notifications (email and mobile apps). This saves time and money by slashing the amount of resources wasted on the manual and monotonous task of tracking regulatory changes, while significantly diminishing the probability of important updates being overlooked.

Additionally, CCO's can take advantage of the Compliance.ai Advisors' Corner, a set of regulatory topic-focused blogs and interviews with Compliance professionals who are advising the company. In the most recent installment, Hugh Cadden, an expert and consultant in derivative financial and trading markets who joined the Compliance.ai Board of Advisors, shared his insights regarding Spoofing Manipulation and CFTC Enforcement.

Compliance.ai leverages a combination of artificial intelligence and Expert-in-the-Loop methodology to transform real-time financial and insurance related regulatory content into actionable intelligence from a variety of sources and document types including: Federal & state-level agencies, proposed & final rules, executive orders, notices, enforcements actions, relevant white papers & mainstream news.

Alikhani will be speaking at the 2018 Comply Conference in New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 11:10 am on the Behind the Curtain on the Techs Powering RegTech panel, exploring the path to technology adoption within Financial Institutions.

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai focuses on distilling regulatory content into tangible, actionable intelligence. The company is led by technology veterans, with a mission to empower professionals with the best financial regulatory change management platform. Compliance.ai is a leading innovator in RegTech, leveraging artificial intelligence and Expert-in-the-Loop curation to bring the most comprehensive regulatory content to professionals and businesses.

You can find out more, by visiting https://compliance.ai.

Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

9492959779

195135@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-more-than-2-3-million-regulatory-documents-processed-complianceai-is-providing-chief-compliance-officers-with-a-competitive-advantage-and-transforming-regtech-300648563.html

SOURCE Compliance.ai

Related Links

http://www.compliance.ai

