PROCOMER showcased the country's value proposition to global industry executives during Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2026.

The agenda included meetings with companies exploring expansion or relocation of corporate service operations.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a targeted agenda of meetings with multinational companies and an investment outreach mission in Tampa, Florida, the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) positioned Costa Rica before global decision-makers in the corporate services sector during Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2026 (SSOW), a key forum where companies assess locations for their next operations.

With more than 350 services companies established, Costa Rica targets new global operations at SSOW 2026

Held from March 17 to 19 in Orlando, Florida, the event brought together industry leaders to discuss trends, digital transformation strategies, and emerging operating models across areas such as finance, human resources, cybersecurity, logistics, insurance, and software development.

"Costa Rica has built a robust ecosystem for global service delivery. Today, more than 350 companies in the sector operate in the country, generating over 115,000 formal jobs and managing regional and global functions from Costa Rica. This positioning enables us to actively compete for new investments in business services and high-value digital operations," said Mónica Umaña, Foreign Direct Investment Attraction Manager at PROCOMER.

During the event, PROCOMER presented Costa Rica's value proposition for the establishment of shared services centers and highly specialized digital operations, highlighting factors such as political and economic stability, access to skilled talent, and a competitive business environment for global corporate operations.

The agenda also included engagements with companies evaluating expansion projects or new locations for their processes. These discussions provided an opportunity to better understand operational requirements and explore potential pathways for establishing or expanding their presence in Costa Rica.

Following the event, the PROCOMER team conducted an investment outreach mission in Tampa, where they met with companies that already have operations in Costa Rica, as well as with the Tampa Bay economic development organization, to identify opportunities for expansion or reinvestment into the country.

Participation in SSOW, together with the Tampa outreach mission, helped strengthen relationships with companies operating corporate service centers in the United States and deepen engagement with key stakeholders in the regional business ecosystem, whose operations may consider Costa Rica as a hub to serve markets across the Americas.

SOURCE PROCOMER