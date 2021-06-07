With new franchise openings, Brightway Insurance expands into Utah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing two company milestones, Brightway Insurance opened three new franchise locations in May, including its first store in Utah. With the opening of the three new stores, consumers in 25 states now have access to more choice and expert counsel when shopping for insurance.

Brightway's newest franchisees come from a variety of backgrounds, from real estate to the mortgage industry. With the company's holistic system of training and support, people from many different backgrounds can grow successful businesses.

More than 400 insurance experts provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Technology, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring.

The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve, building customized packages of policies that meet each customer's unique needs. Additionally, franchisees enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew and the option to open a second location with no additional franchise fee.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth and to welcome Brady, Danny, Stephen, Carter, Biju and Simi to the Brightway family," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We look forward to seeing each of them thrive with Brightway."

Brightway introduced lower-investment franchise opportunities last year and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $810 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 1,200 people in 310 offices across 25 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

