With new, social media-style interactive content, Zumper delivers 18% more leads to multifamily customers

With zStories, Signature Virtual Package customers can feature advertisements in promoted market listing carousels. Renters can swipe through the listings with a functionality similar to popular social media user experiences. Approximately 65% of renters visiting Zumper have seen zStories and 10% interact with it. As a result, premium customers can expect to see 18% higher leads for listings featured in zStories carousels.

Following the launch of PowerLeads AI in March 2021, the introduction of zStories demonstrates Zumper's continuing development of technological innovations to deliver higher ROI for its multifamily partners.

"Using advanced advertising technology to drive quality leads is fundamental to Zumper's mission to provide industry-leading value to our multifamily partners," said Natalie Cariola, Chief Sales Office, Zumper. "Innovative products like zStories are just another reason that 70% of NMHC's 50 largest managers trust Zumper to help them increase occupancy."

zStories will be available on all Zumper mobile platforms and exclusively to Zumper Signature Virtual Package customers. For more information about how zStories can support advertising needs, please email [email protected]

About Zumper: Zumper is the third-largest, fastest-growing rental platform in North America—supporting over 90 million people a year and helping one in three Americans find their next place. Zumper is on a mission to change renting forever. By making it easier, faster, and more human, we are creating opportunity for everyone to make a fresh start. Named a 2021 Best Startup Employer by Forbes and a 2021 Best Place to Work/Company with the Best Benefits by BuiltIn SF, Zumper is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Chicago, Miami, and Providence. To date Zumper has raised over $150 million from Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Headline, Dawn Capital, and the Blackstone Group. Learn more at www.zumper.com or email [email protected]

