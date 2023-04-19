With OpenAI Integration, Bloomreach Content Enables AI-Powered Text Generation, Proofreading, and More Across E-Commerce Sites

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced an integration of OpenAI with Bloomreach Content , the company's headless content management solution (CMS). Through the Bloomreach Content marketplace , businesses can now quickly and seamlessly install OpenAI's ChatGPT Text Generator, an AI-powered writing assistant designed to support the creation and integration of text into e-commerce web pages.

With ChatGPT, Bloomreach Content users can recognize significant time savings and increased efficiency in their content creation. It can generate ideas, write articles, and even proofread content — helping users feel confident that content published on the CMS is high quality and free of errors. It can also further personalization efforts, enhancing the customer experience by using data from the CMS to tailor content for individual users. In addition, utilizing ChatGPT within Bloomreach Content enables business users to more easily scale their content efforts across the site, reducing user workloads while maintaining the voice of the brand throughout content.

"We've seen how powerful AI has been for business users across each of our product pillars, so we're thrilled to offer this seamless way for Bloomreach Content users to incorporate more AI into their platform," said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. "With ChatGPT helping to power their text generation, users can now create, manage, and personalize site content faster — and at greater scale. That's going to have an incredible impact on the commerce experience they create for their customers."

The ChatGPT Text Generator is available for installation through the Bloomreach Content marketplace. Other popular integrations available in the marketplace include Vue Storefront, Youtube, Bynder, and Cloudinary. Learn more about what Bloomreach Content can offer for businesses.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS ; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

