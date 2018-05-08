With Over 1 Million Value Scopes Sold, Tektronix Says 'Thank You' to Engineers Empowered to Change the World

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of measurement solutions, dramatically changed the way the world viewed entry level or value oscilloscopes with the introduction of the TDS200 digital storage oscilloscope over two decades ago. Now this benchmark platform for low-cost oscilloscopes, which has since been expanded to include the new TBS2000, has surpassed the 1 million-unit sales milestone. In response, Tektronix is taking the opportunity to extend a word of thanks to the engineers, technicians and students who have used these instruments to design and manufacture world-changing technologies or gain essential skills they could use in industry.

With the sale of our millionth scope based on the TDS200 platform, we're celebrating the millions of engineers using Tek scopes and the amazing things they're doing.

"This milestone is not only ours, it's yours as well. It represents millions of problems solved, millions of new insights, and millions of breakthroughs and we want to thank you for using these instrument to literally change the world," Chris Witt, vice president and general manager, Time Domain Business Unit at Tektronix. "As we look to our next million, we are excited about the opportunities to create even more value and break down the barriers between the inspiration and realization of world changing technology."

When it was first introduced in the mid-90s, the TDS200 changed the game for entry level oscilloscopes with its unbeatable combination of performance, reliability and versatility at an affordable price.

More remarkable are the millions of ways Tektronix value scopes have been used over the years. Universities, technical institutes and community colleges use them to teach electrical engineering and oscilloscope use to students. In consumer electronics, automotive, military and aerospace or medical device research, design engineers and technicians use value scopes to validate designs, isolate problems, debug serial bus issues and maximize power efficiency. In manufacturing, they are used for ongoing product testing or to repair manufacturing line failures. Hobbyists use them to test custom one-off circuit designs.

When price, performance and reliable operation are a must, Tektronix value oscilloscopes have long been accepted as the industry standard. For example, in 2011, the Tektronix TDS2000C Series oscilloscope won a 2011 EE Times ACE Award in the "Most Popular Products of the Year" category. To ensure quality, accuracy and durability, every scope Tektronix manufactures is rigorously tested to ensure it meets international standards for safety, electromagnetic compatibility and environmental compliance. All designs are third-party certified and manufacturing facilities are ISO17025 accredited. Plus the TDS2000C comes with a lifetime warranty.

Keeping up with the times

As electronics systems and designs are becoming faster, more capable and more complex, customers expect more from a value oscilloscope than what was possible in the mid 90s. The latest TBS2000 Series is well-equipped to meet today's challenge.

It features a 9-inch WVGA display with 15 horizontal divisions, allowing for more signal viewing area, 20-million-point record length, and up to 1 GS/s sample rate. Users can seamlessly pan and zoom through long records with front-panel waveform navigation controls.

The scope includes a comprehensive set of 32 automated measurements. It can display up to six measurements at a time or take a "snapshot" of all the measurements for a specific channel. The exclusive HelpEverywhere function provides context for challenging menus. This function along with TekSmartLab compatibility and courseware ecosystem tools transform the TBS2000 into a powerful learning solution, giving students invaluable hands-on experience with the instruments they will be using throughout their careers.

Available with a flexible range of probing solutions the TBS2000 can measure a much wider range of signals than other value scopes, and it's the first of its kind with the TekVPI interface. It's also backed by an industry best 5-year standard warranty. Prices start at just $1,200.

