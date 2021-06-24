With Over 3k+ Reviews, Meet Top-Selling Beverly Hills MD® Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by top Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, the Beverly Hills MD Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream has quickly become one of the brand's top-selling products. With over 500,000 bottles sold and 3,000+ customer reviews, its loyal following is growing thanks to an advanced formula that takes skincare technology to the next level.

The Beverly Hills MD Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream's proprietary complex works to help significantly reduce the appearance of loose, sagging skin by promoting the skin's internal support structure. In turn, this diminishes the appearance of the drooping skin that comes along with aging.

Many lifting and firming creams contain harsh ingredients that can damage the skin including drying and flaking. Other formulas rely on collagen and elastin, which can't always penetrate the skin deeply enough to achieve dramatic, lasting results. However, Beverly Hills MD Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream uses a unique, sophisticated blend of gentle, yet powerful ingredients that work to support skin's support structure by nourishing its natural rebuilding process, providing results that last.

Key Ingredients:

Caviar Extract helps to support healthy collagen and elastin levels and promote rejuvenation of new skin cells.

helps to support healthy collagen and elastin levels and promote rejuvenation of new skin cells. Progeline™ works to promote skin's natural elasticity and firmness.

works to promote skin's natural elasticity and firmness. Liftessence™ uses polysaccharides from the New Zealand Tree Fern to create gentle tension on the skin's surface, resulting in a natural lifting and tightening effect.

uses polysaccharides from the New Zealand Tree Fern to create gentle tension on the skin's surface, resulting in a natural lifting and tightening effect. Idealift™ contains specialized peptides that help support the production of skin-supporting molecules. By nourishing skin's overall architecture, this ingredient helps give skin a more sculpted look.

contains specialized peptides that help support the production of skin-supporting molecules. By nourishing skin's overall architecture, this ingredient helps give skin a more sculpted look. Sculptessence™, a flax seed derivative, helps to "fill in" gaps in skin's internal matrix while supporting collagen for a longer-lasting firming effect.

a flax seed derivative, helps to "fill in" gaps in skin's internal matrix while supporting collagen for a longer-lasting firming effect. Silk Peptides help promote your skin's natural tone and texture by conserving moisture and enhancing flexibility.

Key Benefits:

Lifting

Smoothing

Hydrating

How To Use:

For best results, use Beverly Hills MD Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream twice daily. Both morning and night, gently massage a thin layer onto a freshly cleansed face and neck in an upward, circular motion. Shortly after applying, you may experience a subtle lifting and tightening sensation. The formula is absorbed into the skin almost immediately, leaving your skin soft, stimulated, and firm – never sticky or greasy. All individuals are unique; your results will vary.

Price:

$120 from https://beverlyhillsmd.com/product/lift-firm-sculpting-cream/

All Beverly Hills MD formulas come with a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

About Beverly Hills MD:

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. For over a decade, they have been at the forefront of plastic surgery and cosmetic technology. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer real cosmetic results to those looking for the very best non-surgical anti-aging solutions available. Each product targets a specific concern or set of concerns, working to both treat and prevent the most difficult skin problems. Other bestsellers include: Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair , Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler and Beverly Hills MD Thick and Full Brow Enhancing Serum .

