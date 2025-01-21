With Over Two Billion Streams Delivered, Digital Pioneer Intercept Music Continues its Path of Disruption in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been six years since Intercept Music commenced to revolutionize the independent music landscape, providing an integrative, all-inclusive virtual platform to address the escalating marketing and distribution needs of artists, bands and labels. The company, headed by visionary music industry veteran, founder and chairman, Ralph Tashjian and pioneering software creator, CEO, Tod Turner, continues to maintain its mission of disruption in the music industry with artists achieving significant earnings and streaming goals. Selected as a "Top Ten Music Marketing Service Provider in 2024" by Manage Marketing Magazine, with over 2 billion streams achieved for its roster of independents, Intercept Music is poised to continue its reign in 2025.

"Our goal is to be the most recognized, go-to resource for artists around the world," cites Intercept Chairman, Ralph Tashjian. "Right now, we are expanding our territorial footprint into the rapidly growing Latin music markets. Our state of the art, user friendly platform for wide reaching digital distribution with integrative marketing tools will become an international home for artists around the globe."

Intercept Music's online platform is dedicated to helping qualified independent musicians and labels effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. With music marketing and distribution shapeshifting daily, musicians and labels often scramble between various tools and platforms to remain relevant. As the first in the industry to introduce AI integration to the marketing and distribution process, Intercept Music boldly empowers artists, enabling them, finally, to level the playing field and control their music with a system that is on-par with major labels. The Intercept System has reshaped the landscape of music marketing and proven to be an unparalleled resource in a continually evolving industry.

Beyond offering a single platform for digital music distribution, social media control, and merch stores, the Intercept System is a combination of AI marketing integration, with hands-on human customer servicing. The company's exclusive and innovative software grants artists access to a wealth of AI-powered features, enabling them to use predictive marketing to optimize their promotional efforts and directly connect with their target audiences. The incorporation of AI in the marketing process offers invaluable insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends, ensuring that artists can tailor their campaigns for maximum impact.

"Our unique Intercept System will continue to push past limitations in 2025," notes Intercept CEO Tod Turner. "We are expanding our technology to further incorporate advanced AI into other aspects of the services we offer. With YouTube continuing to emerge as a dynamic force in music marketing, we are also planning to broaden the scope of our YouTube offerings on the platform as well. We are committed to 'leaving no streams behind.'"

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative artists. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Intercept System focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry.

Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

