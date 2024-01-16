With Pure Storage, Adistec Transforms Latin American IT While Cutting Hardware Costs up to 80% with Evergreen//Flex

Evergreen//Flex subscription provides the freedom to own storage and the flexibility of consumption economics based on asset utilization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced that Adistec, a leading managed services provider (MSP) in Latin America and the Caribbean, is leveraging Pure Storage's Evergreen//Flex™ subscription to deliver crucial value-added services to public and private sector organizations in Latin America.

Customer challenge:

Adistec's managed services support Latin American businesses across industries on their cloud journeys with subscription-based IT bundles tailored to each customer's needs. However, its existing data storage solution was causing outages, failing to properly support cloud services, and proved to be too slow and unreliable to efficiently manage client workloads. Additionally, with ransomware attacks on the rise in Latin America, rapid and secure data restore became a priority for Adistec in order to eliminate risk across its business.

Customer impact:

Adistec adopted Pure Storage to help support customers on their cloud journey. With Pure Storage, Adistec gained competitive data storage consumption economics, improved data center efficiency and costs, and future-proofed data resiliency against outside threats. Benefits include:

Reduced hardware costs up to 80% by scaling capacity as needed with Evergreen//Flex: Adistec can subscribe to the capacity it requires to match its customers' evolving needs, minimizing its overall upfront investment. With less time spent managing hardware, Adistec's front-line engineers can dedicate more energy to developing and refining its IT services.

Adistec can subscribe to the capacity it requires to match its customers' evolving needs, minimizing its overall upfront investment. With less time spent managing hardware, Adistec's front-line engineers can dedicate more energy to developing and refining its IT services. Improved data reduction and data center footprint: The performance and simplicity of Pure Storage have enhanced every Adistec service from VMware to backups. With Pure Storage, Adistec has achieved a data reduction rate of 3:1 and shrunk its total storage footprint by nearly 90% (from 24U to 3U), making it more cost-efficient and sustainable in a region with notoriously high energy prices. With Pure1 to simplify its storage management, Adistec can predict and scale capacity to match its customers' variable workloads.

The performance and simplicity of Pure Storage have enhanced every Adistec service from VMware to backups. With Pure Storage, Adistec has achieved a data reduction rate of 3:1 and shrunk its total storage footprint by nearly 90% (from 24U to 3U), making it more cost-efficient and sustainable in a region with notoriously high energy prices. With Pure1 to simplify its storage management, Adistec can predict and scale capacity to match its customers' variable workloads. Slashed data recovery time from weeks to minutes with immutable snapshots: MSPs must provide solid data protection and rapid recovery services to fight rising ransomware threats. Adistec leveraged Pure Storage's ability to work within a multi-tenant data protection environment to improve its RPOs and RTOs. Using SafeMode™ Snapshots, the business creates regular backups of its clients' mission-critical data, which it can recover within minutes instead of weeks.

Executive insight:

"Pure Storage Evergreen//Flex is a godsend for the MSP community, allowing us to grow with our customers while making their IT operations simple, secure, and reliable. I've managed a lot of storage solutions in my career and Pure's upgrade process is the fastest by a mile. Best of all, Pure's upgrades are non-disruptive, giving me confidence that our services will continue to run with zero interruption for our customers." - Queberth Soto, Chief Technology Officer, Adistec

"We're thrilled to be able to support Adistec in its delivery of crucial IT services for Latin American organizations in the private and public sector. With more businesses in the region moving to the cloud, Adistec is in a unique position to help its customers on their journey by allowing them to migrate at their own pace while benefiting from the unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and data protection that a Pure Storage Evergreen//Flex subscription can provide." - Wilson Grava, Vice President & General Manager Latin America, Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Evergreen//Flex, SafeMode, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

SOURCE Pure Storage