With Quantum Threats Looming, Major Healthcare Players Turn to Quantum-Secure Data Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – With the advent of new quantum-computing tools on the horizon for both enterprises and hackers alike, experts are warning for a global shift towards quantum-secure cryptography in the healthcare sector. Experts writing for IBM are calling on CIOs to prepare their organizations today for quantum-safe cryptography, especially in healthcare and life sciences. Now 85% of industry leaders are calling for major investments in quantum computing. Behind the scenes are several developments and partnerships being orchestrated by tech companies offering quantum-computing related solutions, including from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGTIW), and IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ).

The article continued: According to analysts at MarketsandMarkets, the Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market is projected to skyrocket at a 42.5% CAGR from US$85 million in 2023 to US$503 million by 2028. Earlier this year, Heliyon published an article in ScienceDirect about how post-quantum healthcare provides a roadmap for cybersecurity resilience in medical data.

Scope Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with Global Care Innovations and BitLab to Drive Advanced AI and Quantum Security Solutions for Healthcare Across North America

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning (ML), today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Global Care Innovations Inc. (GCI) and BitLab. The strategic partnership aims to deliver both quantum-secure data solutions and advanced AI-powered tools to healthcare providers across North America, enhancing patient care through cutting-edge technology. This partnership underscores Scope's positioning towards becoming a leader in secure technology applications for critical sectors like healthcare

"This partnership with GCI and BitLab marks a significant step forward in our mission to secure sensitive health information against both current and future cyber threats," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Our collaboration combines robust quantum security with innovative AI solutions, empowering healthcare providers to protect patient data while improving diagnostics and treatment options through advanced AI."

Under the proposed terms of the LOI, GCI will license Scope's QSE suite of quantum-resistant encryption and decentralized storage solutions, providing HIPAA-compliant, secure data management for healthcare organizations. Additionally, BitLab, a Toronto-based technology innovation lab, will serve as the primary development partner, leveraging Scope's visual recognition and neural network technologies to create tailored AI applications that meet the unique needs of each healthcare provider.

The collaboration's AI focus will enable healthcare providers to leverage Scope's visual recognition and annotation technology in multiple applications, developed by BitLab to improve diagnostics, streamline patient care, and enhance health outcomes. From AI-powered diagnostic tools to personalized treatment recommendations, Scope's technology offers a scalable foundation for various healthcare innovations, all underpinned by quantum-secure data storage to ensure patient data remains protected.

"Scope's technology aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions and secure data management," said Dr. Ragui Ibrahim, CEO of GCI. "This partnership enables us to expand our offerings to healthcare providers, ensuring that data is safeguarded both today and as we move into a quantum-powered future."

On the quantum security side, GCI will integrate Scope's QSE platform to offer both quantum-resistant data backups and individual patient data vaults, designed to meet or exceed regulatory standards for data protection.

"Our focus at BitLab is on delivering scalable, innovative solutions in AI and MedTech," said Shoukri Kattan, CEO of BitLab. "By integrating Scope's advanced AI and quantum security capabilities, we're setting new benchmarks for healthcare technology and improving the quality of care across the sector."

The transaction is subject to the parties entering into a definitive agreement.

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, recently announced that its secure digital identity ecosystem empowers and fortifies next-generation 5G networks against cyber-Threats, safeguards user privacy, and upholds data sovereignty.

This comes less than a month after SEALSQ announced that its Post Quantum products and services are designed to respond to the weakness of RSA algorithms to quantum computers recently exposed by Chinese Researchers. In response to the growing quantum threat, SEALSQ will not only offer to the market in 2025 a new generation of Quantum Resistant chips but also integrate (parent company) WISeKey's latest advancements in Post-Quantum Encryption in its PKI as-a-service platform (INeS).

"These chips represent a transformative leap in cybersecurity," said Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO of SEALSQ. "As quantum computing capabilities advance, the vulnerabilities of current encryption methods become increasingly apparent. With our QS7001 and QVault TPM, we are set to provide industries and governments with the tools they need to safeguard their data and devices against the looming quantum threat."

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, recently announced its participation in the University of Southern California's (USC) Quantum Technologies Forum. At the event, D-Wave presented the latest advancements in its annealing quantum computing technology and highlight real-world use cases from both commercial and research customers.

"Our quantum system at USC plays an important role in supporting the university's efforts to serve as an epicenter of quantum research and education," said Lorenzo Martinelli, Chief Revenue Officer at D-Wave. "Our 5,000+ qubit quantum computer – currently the world's largest quantum computer – gives enterprise users, researchers and public sector organizations incredibly powerful computational capabilities for solving complex problems, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with USC to advance scientific progress and business transformation."

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGTIW), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced its CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni's keynote presentation at SEMICON Europa 2024, discussing the potential transformative power of superconducting quantum computing and how Rigetti is delivering hands-on access to state-of-art quantum hardware to enable research and innovation to continue to advance the industry.

"We believe that superconducting qubits are the leading modality for high performance quantum computers," said Dr. Kulkarni. "Superconducting qubits are manufactured using well established semiconductor and manufacturing techniques, and can execute faster gate operations than other modalities. Rigetti's system gate speeds consistently achieve an active duration of 60-80ns, which is several orders of magnitude faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms. Our new multi-chip architecture will combine our strengths across our technology stack, and will be the result of our leadership in modular QPU design and performance optimization."

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, recently announced the issuance of five new U.S. patents designed to deliver benefits across multiple industries and applications. With the pending acquisition of Qubitekk's 118 patents, IonQ will have a total of over 600 U.S. and international issued and pending patents, standing apart from similarly-sized quantum companies based on its strength of IP protection and extensive combination of patents across different verticals.

"IonQ's robust and growing portfolio of patents is a direct result of the strategy set forth five years ago, which entails developing and owning quantum technologies across multiple industries and applications," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "These patents put IonQ in a position to continue to develop scalable, high performance systems to solve some of the world's most complex questions, under the protection of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office."

IonQ has made strategic technological and architectural choices to uniquely balance the core elements of commercial advantage – performance, scale, and enterprise-grade capabilities – and these patents represent leadership in all of those key areas. The new patents announced to build upon IonQ's technical achievements including quantum circuit optimization, improved gate operations, reduced noise, error mitigation techniques, and multi-beam improvements.

