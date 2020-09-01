With SAP® Ariba® Solutions, ERG Digitalizes Procurement and Upholds Commitment to Sustainability

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that ERG, a leading European independent power producer in the renewables sector, has implemented SAP® Ariba® solutions to digitalize and unify its procurement operations. Having been in business for more than 80 years, ERG shifted from oil to green energy in 2008 by producing electricity from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric and high-efficiency, low-environmental-impact cogenerative thermoelectric power plants.

Digital Procurement to Support ERG's Cloud Transformation Objectives

ERG is adopting cloud-based technologies for a more flexible infrastructure with greater integration, better process efficiency, faster updating and lower management costs. ERG chose SAP Ariba solutions as part of a strategy to consolidate purchasing on a single platform, bringing the needs of various business functions together to share universal and timely information.

"After careful evaluation of available solutions, we selected SAP Ariba solutions for ease of integration with our existing SAP systems, and to offer our suppliers a single interface to connect and collaborate with our organization and our partners," said Anna Campi, ERG's head of procurement planning control and vendor management. "Since adopting the SAP Ariba solutions, we have seen significant savings over the previous solution. We have also improved our supplier qualification structure by product sector with SAP Ariba solutions providing a much more accurate and reliable vendor list."

The SAP Ariba Sourcing and SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance solutions will enable ERG to collaborate with suppliers to help ensure alignment with its organizational principles and code of conduct. In particular, it will help ERG with its regular compliance assessments of strategic suppliers, which represent about 80 percent of the company's purchases. By collaborating in real time, ERG can work to improve operating margins and reward strategic suppliers for compliance.

"Collaboration with suppliers could not be more important than it is right now, as companies focus on business continuity," said Chad Crook, senior vice president and global head of Customer Engagement and Adoption, SAP Procurement Solutions. "With SAP Ariba solutions, ERG has a digitalized and simplified process for end-to-end spend management on a single platform and the ability to more effectively connect and collaborate with suppliers to achieve compliance and maintain a smooth flow of operations among its trading partners."

ERG's Commitment to Renewable Energy and Sustainability

ERG has been engaged in a continuous process of sustainability improvement. For the second consecutive year, it ranked among the top 50 most sustainable companies in the world, according to the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, and is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. This initiative, and ERG's objective to develop production and purchasing projects while improving end-to-end processes, has influenced its procurement. Following the company's new green principles, ERG's board recently approved a code of conduct for suppliers.

For more information visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter @sapnews.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As the market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77 percent of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact [email protected] and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP SE

Related Links

https://www.sap.com/

