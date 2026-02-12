With Severe Storm Losses Rising, IBHS Releases Thunderstorm Ready Guidance

With more families living in high‑risk areas, IBHS shares Thunderstorm Ready actions proven to reduce damage from high winds, heavy rain and hail

RICHBURG, S.C., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring storm season approaches, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) is calling on homeowners to take practical steps now to reduce avoidable damage from severe weather. According to Munich Re, thunderstorms across the central and southern United States—second only to the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires—were the costliest insured disasters of 2025, illustrating the increasing toll of severe convective storms.

With more homes and more people moving into high‑risk areas, thunderstorms are affecting more families each year. IBHS research shows that proactive, science-backed steps—starting with strengthening the roof—can better protect homes before the next storm strikes and help prevent costly losses.

"We're seeing a growing 'bullseye effect,' where more homes and more people are moving into high‑risk areas, placing them directly in the path of severe thunderstorms," said Rachael Gauthier, meteorologist at IBHS. "As these storms spread across the central and southern U.S., their impacts are being felt by more families, and the overall financial toll continues to rise."

This growing concentration of risk makes it even more important to start at the top: the roof, your home's first and most vulnerable line of defense. Ensuring it's in good condition and addressing any issues early can make all the difference when high winds and heavy rain arrive.

"The roof's performance changes as it ages," said Gauthier. "Even winds of just 60 miles per hour can damage older roofs. When a roof cover fails in a storm, the equivalent of nine bathtubs of water can enter the house through gaps between the roof decking for every 1 inch of rain that falls. That's why addressing roof vulnerabilities now is one of the most impactful steps homeowners can take."

IBHS's free Thunderstorm Ready guide provides step-by-step actions to help property owners strengthen their homes against high winds, heavy rain and hail. The guidance is built on decades of scientific testing at the IBHS Research Center and emphasizes the critical importance of the roof and garage doors – two areas of the home most vulnerable to storm damage, where upgrades and simple seasonal maintenance deliver the greatest boost in resilience.

Your Roof: First Line of Defense

IBHS testing shows that sealing the roof deck can reduce water intrusion by up to 95%. When it's time for a replacement, upgrading to a FORTIFIED Roof™ strengthens a home even further. FORTIFIED goes beyond a typical roof by sealing the roof deck to keep water out, using a stronger nailing pattern to help the roof stay on, and locking down the edges to protect vulnerable areas. These simple but science‑backed upgrades provide critical protection not just in hurricanes but also in inland high‑wind events like derechos and tornadoes. A recent study of more than 40,000 homes impacted by Hurricane Sally found that FORTIFIED homes were 70% less likely to need an insurance claim, demonstrating how this nationally recognized, beyond‑code roofing standard keeps roofs on and rain out during severe weather.

Protect the Largest Opening: Your Garage Door

Garage doors—often the largest and most vulnerable opening in a home—can be forced inward during high winds, letting air rush inside and expand like a balloon. That sudden pressure pushes out on the walls and up on the roof, increasing the risk of roof failure. Homeowners should look for a wind‑rated label, have the door serviced regularly, and replace non‑rated doors with models tested for local wind loads.

Small Steps Now Can Prevent Big Losses Later

Some steps can be completed as DIY projects ahead of spring storms, including:

Clearing gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage

Trimming trees to prevent wind‑blown branches from damaging roofs or windows

Sealing exterior gaps and cracks to keep out wind‑driven rain

Using protective screens to shield outdoor HVAC units from hail

Organizing garage space to easily park vehicles and store outdoor items when storms are approaching

"These small steps add up," Gauthier added. "You are not powerless against severe weather. By acting now—before storm season ramps up—you can significantly reduce your risk of costly damage later."

IBHS encourages homeowners to use the Thunderstorm Ready guide to evaluate their property, plan improvements and complete upgrades that strengthen resilience.

For more ways to prepare your property and prevent damage from severe storms, visit IBHS's full residential and commercial Thunderstorm Ready guides, along with easy-to-follow downloadable checklists on ibhs.org.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at IBHS.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety