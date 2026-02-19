With Stagnant Veteran Suicide Rates, SHEEPDOG, Now On Demand, Calls on Americans to Support Department of Veterans Affairs Prevention Efforts

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent release of the Department of Veterans Affairs' latest veteran suicide report, which found that two-thirds of veterans who take their own lives are not under VA care, the filmmakers and partners of the new award-winning film SHEEPDOG, are encouraging veterans in need to revisit VA services for care.

"Asking for help is the first step to Post Traumatic Growth," said SHEEPDOG's writer, director and star Steven Grayhm. "Our team has witnessed firsthand that our film's mission and message is resonating with veterans in need. This crisis requires eternal vigilance. It also requires that all of us do more than just thank our veterans for their service. It requires us to step up."

The latest veteran suicide report found an overwhelming number of veterans who took their own lives were not under VA care (a staggering 61%). The VA is working to reach out to the more than 9 million veterans who are not using VA services and who may be eligible for care.

"There is no single treatment for Post Traumatic Stress or for preventing death by suicide in the veteran community, and that is exactly why SHEEPDOG and initiatives like Face the Fight matter so much," said the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, Retired, Jack L. Tilley, Co-Founder of the American Freedom Foundation and host of Your Next Mission® video podcast. "With more than 250 coalition members working together to dramatically reduce veteran suicide by 2032, and SHEEPDOG bringing awareness to this national tragedy, it takes all of us to check in, to listen, and to connect our veterans with care and community. When we work together, we give every veteran the chance to live a life of health, hope, and purpose."

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins, has been working to highlight prevention efforts by leveraging partners and media to reach veterans at risk.

"We stand with veterans and their families, honoring their service and supporting their ongoing path toward healing," said Dr. Anthony Estreet, PhD, MBA, LCSW-C, CEO of the National Association of Social Workers. "We want every veteran to know they are part of a community that values their strength and their story. Veterans who are ready to reach out can call 988 and press 1, or text 838255. You are not alone, and your willingness to seek support reflects the same strength that has carried you through difficult moments."

"Social workers witness the resilience of veterans every day and recognize the courage it takes to seek connection and healing," Estreet continued. "The film SHEEPDOG highlights the strength within the veteran community and shows how healing can emerge through shared experience and support."





SHEEPDOG is now available on demand. The movie, with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes audience rating, has attracted attention from veterans' groups, veterans' court judges, social workers, and community leaders as an educational tool to address the veteran suicide epidemic.

SHEEPDOG is supported by a national coalition of Veteran Service Organization (VSOs) to spread the message of veteran suicide prevention and Post Traumatic Growth.

If you are a veteran, or have a loved one, in crisis, dial 988 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line or Text 838255.

