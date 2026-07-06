With Story of America: Fireside, Students Speak Directly with People Who Shaped America

New learning platform launches for the Semiquincentennial with growing cast of historical figures.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates 250 years of independence, Amira Learning, the leader in agentic learning for K-12 reading, introduces The Story of America: Fireside, an interactive tool for history instruction that lets students ask questions—virtually— to the people who shaped American history.

Fireside brings historical figures into the classroom for spoken interviews led by the students themselves. Responses are grounded in the letters, speeches, journals, and verified resources of figures including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abigail Adams, Sacagawea, and Frederick Douglass.

The name nods to FDR's fireside chats — radio addresses in which the president talked through the country's hardest issues in plain language. Fireside introduces that same idea to classrooms, but this time, students bring the questions.

Video: https://vimeo.com/1205560971

Breaking a Classroom Paradox

Fireside launches at a moment of urgency for U.S. history education. Nearly 2/3 Americans between 18 and 29 can't identify why the American colonies declared independence, according to a 2025 Cato Institute survey. On the most recent NAEP U.S. history assessment, only 13% of eighth graders scored at or above proficient — the lowest proficiency rate among any subject NAEP tested that year; 40% scored below basic, up from 29% a decade earlier.

"We hear from teachers that students encounter online sources that can't always be trusted, but trustworthy textbook sources don't hold students' attention," said Chris Blevins, SVP of Fireside. "Fireside breaks that paradox — engaging enough for teenagers, sourced tightly for social studies teachers."

Built on the Record, Not on Algorithms

Fireside's design departs sharply from generative AI tools. Responses from historical figures are grounded in verified sources from the Library of Congress and other vetted institutions, then reviewed by human content experts and published to the platform. If the historical record is silent on a question, the figure says so rather than fabricating an answer.

How It Works

"History becomes real—when a student asks Thomas Jefferson what he'd change about the Declaration, or asks Frederick Douglass how he found courage—students stop being spectators and start being part of the story. That's when real learning happens," Blevins said.

Fireside is structured around three pillars of historical thinking:

Student-led inquiry. Students drive live, spoken interviews rather than work through a worksheet — choosing questions themselves.

Students drive live, spoken interviews rather than work through a worksheet — choosing questions themselves. Sourcing. As they interview, students learn to evaluate primary sources for bias and perspective.

As they interview, students learn to evaluate primary sources for bias and perspective. Standards-anchored writing. After interviewing, students take a position on a historical question and defend it in a short written assignment, building historical thinking and argumentative writing skills aligned to state Social Studies and ELA standards.

Teachers retain full visibility into student performance, and the Story of America platform integrates with existing district technology for seamless setup and single sign-on for students and teachers.

Launched for the 250th. Built for the Full American Story.

Fireside launches as America celebrates the 250th anniversary of independence. But it is ultimately designed to support U.S. history classrooms year-round.

"You can start the year with Jefferson drafting the Declaration and end with Dr. King on the National Mall," Blevins said. "Fireside meets teachers where their curriculum is. The founding era is where we begin. It's not where we end."

New figures from the Reconstruction, labor movement, women's suffrage, immigration history, and the civil rights era will be added throughout 2026-2027.

Fireside is available now for middle and high school U.S. history classrooms: thestoryofamerica.us/fireside.

SOURCE Amira Learning