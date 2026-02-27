With TGE Consolidated, AMTD Digital Reports Full Year Results with 565.7% Increase in Revenue, 132.7% Increase in Net Income, and 280.2% Increase in Net Assets

Feb 27, 2026

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which consolidates the financial results of The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE);  summary highlights below:

  • Total Revenue increased by 565.7% from US$20.4 million to US$136.1 million
  • Total Net Income increased by 132.7% from US$41.7 million to US$97.0 million 
  • Total Assets amounted to US$955.4 million (US$7.57/share)
  • Net asset value amounted to US$603.7 million (US$4.78/share)

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Office at [email protected].

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

For The Generation Essentials Group:
IR Office
The Generation Essentials Group
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE The Generation Essentials Group

