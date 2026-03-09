With the Debut of The Studio at Baha Mar, The Caribbean's Leading Resort Destination Opens the World's First Resort-Centric Podcasting Experience

In celebration of the grand opening, Baha Mar partnered with iHeartMedia, the world's largest audio media company, to welcome multiple podcast programs to The Studio

NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the Caribbean's leading luxury resort destination, has unveiled the property's latest development, The Studio at Baha Mar. The standalone venue will host top-tier podcast talent, intimate celebrity interviews, live-streamed shows and lifestyle-driven guest experiences for travelers of all ages. As the world's first resort-centric podcast experience, located adjacent to the beach in the heart of the resort poolscape, The Studio at Baha Mar is a first class, acoustically soundproofed audio and visual production environment, complete with flexible lighting, high-tech streaming capabilities, and live audience seating. The Studio features a refined café, bar and expansive terrace, allowing resort guests to enjoy elevated food and beverage offerings. A striking departure from traditional studio settings, the luxurious, multi-purpose space is designed for conversation, connection, and creativity.

The Studio at Baha Mar is located within the heart of the resort poolscape, just adjacent to Cable Beach. The interior of the Studio features a soundproofed recording environment with integrated audio-visual production, flexible lighting, and advanced streaming capabilities.

"We are proud to once again redefine what a resort experience can be," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "The Studio at Baha Mar brings global conversations to The Bahamas, providing the world's most influential voices with a novel way to engage directly with audiences who value unprecedented access, spontaneous entertainment and meaningful connections while traveling. With almost 600 million podcast listeners globally in 2025, it's an incredible way to showcase Baha Mar."

In celebration of The Studio's Grand Opening, Baha Mar invited five top podcast hosts to ditch the sound booth for the sparkling blue waters of The Bahamas. From February 26 - 27, 2026, The Studio opened its doors for a podcast residency in partnership with iHeartMedia, the global leader in audio storytelling, welcoming My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, 9021OMG with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, misspelling and I Choose Me. Throughout the year, iHeartMedia will bring 26 of their top shows to The Studio at Baha Mar.

"Podcasting is an incredibly intimate medium, built on trust and connection," said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. "By bringing our iconic shows to Baha Mar, we're extending that connection beyond headphones and into real-world experiences. This partnership allows our talent and audiences to engage in newly innovative ways, while set against one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world."

Baha Mar is working with multiple media companies to bring a range of top-performing shows to The Studio in 2026 and beyond. Fan-favorite podcast hosts and their celebrity guests will record on-site in The Bahamas, turning content into unforgettable connection for fans, resort guests and more. Shows, talent, and dates will be announced on a rolling basis.

In addition to visiting podcast residencies, The Studio will serve as a permanent creative hub at Baha Mar, hosting immersive guest programming designed to inspire connection, learning, and storytelling across generations. Planned initiatives include:

Baha Mar-branded original content spotlighting personalities from across the resort destination and The Bahamas

Youth programming, including introductory podcasting workshops for children focused on storytelling, interviewing, and digital creativity

Multigenerational experiences, such as guided storytelling sessions and recorded oral histories designed to preserve family legacies

For more on The Studio's upcoming programming, including exclusive recordings and fan-forward experiences, visit https://bahamar.com/the-studio/. To inquire about booking The Studio at Baha Mar, please reach out directly to [email protected].

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master-planned integrated resort development spanning 1,000 acres along the world-famous Cable Beach in Nassau, The Bahamas. The destination features three iconic hotels—Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood—offering more than 2,300 rooms, over 40 restaurants and lounges, the Caribbean's largest casino, a state-of-the-art convention center, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's only flagship ESPA spa, the $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and more than 30 luxury retail outlets. For more information, visit www.bahamar.com.

