Survey Reveals Most Hit their Moderation Era at 29 Years Old;

Majority State Quality Over Quantity with their Wine Preferences

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Americans kick-off their New Year's resolutions, a recent survey revealed that 86% agree that moderation is important when it comes to their alcohol intake.

With the New Year, Americans look to Moderate Alcohol Intake. Survey Reveals Most Hit their Moderation Era at age 29 Post this Infographic - Survey Shows With the New Year Americans Look to Moderate Alcohol Intake

The survey of 2,000 American wine drinkers aged 21+, commissioned by wine preservation company, Coravin showed that, while the majority focused on dialing back consumption, the months ahead pose a potential challenge with 34% stating they enjoy drinking the most wine in the winter months. Additionally, the survey revealed that rainy weather (19%) and being in a bad mood (31%) influence their wine consumption.

With most respondents hitting their moderation era at 29 years old, they also report becoming choosier with their wine intake with 41% stating that quality is more important than quantity.

"We've all heard the saying, 'everything in moderation.' And the survey proves just that — Americans are focused on cutting back, without going to extremes," said Greg Lambrecht, Founder and Inventor, Coravin Inc. "With a new year before us, it's important to remember that moderation is key while still being able to indulge now and then."

Of those surveyed, almost half (45%) have a favorite bottle they only break out for special occasions. The top three reasons for this include it being a favorite (50%), it was expensive (47%) or it was a gift (41%). Respondents are most likely to open that bottle and share it with a friend (51%), their mom (30%) or a sibling (28%). The least likely to benefit from sharing are grandfathers (9%).

More than half (57%) of respondents said they have a go-to wine for certain seasons while 66% are craving more variety in their wine preferences.

"Adding variety to your wine preferences doesn't need to break the bank," said Lambrecht. "We put care into wine preservation for those who want to enjoy their bottle in longer intervals, without having to worry about wastage. With the ability to keep your wine bottle fresh longer, people can spend time trying new types and flavors."

Coravin's commitment to wine preservation aligns seamlessly with these findings, offering a solution for those seeking to enjoy their bottles at their own pace, without the fear of wastage. Celebrating 10 years of groundbreaking technology, Coravin continues to empower enthusiasts to explore a broader spectrum of new varieties and flavors by extending the freshness of wine, contributing to a more diverse and enjoyable wine experience for all.

AMERICA'S TOP 10 FAVORITE WINES

Rosé - 21%

Moscato - 20%

Chardonnay - 12%

Merlot - 8%

Cabernet Sauvignon - 8%

Sauvignon Blanc - 5%

Pinot Noir - 5%

Zinfandel - 4%

Pinot Grigio - 4%

Riesling - 4%

WHAT SCARES AMERICANS THE MOST ABOUT BUYING HIGHER PRICED WINES

I might not like it – 47%

I'm on a tight budget – 38%

I worry I won't finish the bottle before it goes bad – 24%

I haven't had the chance to try higher priced wines before – 21%

I've had bad experiences in the past – 18%

To learn more about Coravin, visit https://www.coravin.com/

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans 21+ who drink wine was commissioned by Coravin between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology company on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through innovation, Coravin empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and trade professionals to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

Coravin provides best-in-class products to expand wine-by-the-glass programs. From restaurant Sommeliers to wine store owners, Coravin products are used and trusted by wine professionals around the world to power profitable, unique, and successful wine programs. These award-winning wine-by-the-glass systems allow you to sample, serve, and enjoy any wine, in any amount, at any time. Pour and preserve wines for weeks, months, or even years.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shrutika Snehanath

Gear Communications

[email protected]

Office: 781-279-3250

Cell: 585-981-8125

SOURCE Coravin