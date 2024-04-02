With the real estate industry in turmoil, Southeastern real estate firm doubles down on guarantees

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the real estate industry upside down over the recent commission lawsuits, nobody really knows how the buying and selling process will move forward. This uncertainty isn't slowing down customer service focused real estate firm PROACTIVE Real Estate. They have recently rolled out their seller and buyer guarantees.

Founder and President, Jabin Norris commented on the roll out: "Our guarantees offer customers a blueprint of how we will serve them and deliver value, leveraging our 200 years of combined Hyperlocal© knowledge and experience to benefit the public. If we don't abide by our guarantees, these are the items that will get us fired."

Norris continued: "We are hopeful to see other firms in our marketplace follow suit and offer public service guarantees. It is time to set an industry standard of the service the public deserves when handling their largest asset, real estate."

The commission lawsuits across the country are a result of decades of a portion of real estate professionals over promising and under delivering. At a pivotal time in our industry, it is paramount to be transparent, follow up and be educated on the needs and values of today's consumer. Traditional selling is dead, today's consumer values being informed and receiving contextually relevant data.

Service guarantees are an enhancement to the end-to-end user experience offered by PROACTIVE Real Estate, delivering sales, relocation, vacation rental and mortgage services under one roof.

About PROACTIVE Real Estate

PROACTIVE Real Estate is a Hyperlocal© real estate firm with offices located at Holden Beach & Oak Island, North Carolina. Serving Brunswick County, they are a high producing team with a Per Person Productivity of 25.

