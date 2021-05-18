With This Bling, Fancy Sprinkles® Drops First-Ever Wedding Collection

"What's a wedding without a little bling?" said Stelly. "Your wedding day is the day you have the ultimate permission to just go for it. ... when most people get married (I know I'm generalizing here) they want it to look like a fairy tale." Why not have a blinged out dessert table that looks like it is covered in crushed diamonds?

While the collection may have a toned-down color scheme relative to the "traditional" Fancy Sprinkles MO, this collection is Fancy with a capital "F," dripping with off-the-charts glam and shimmer so bright you'll need sunglasses.

This over-the-top collection features six new custom curated sprinkle and sugar blends as well as several luxury embellishments such as dragee melanges, glitter shapes and iconic Prism Powder™ to glam up every cocktail bar (all edible of course).

To round out the collection, Fancy Sprinkles has created event sets designed to serve ~150 guests. They are available in three sizes and color schemes: Platinum, Gold, and Rose Gold.

"I care so much about the food at weddings. It's really all I care about, and I'm sure I'm not alone here," Stelly said, laughing. Grab a glass of glittery champagne and say "I DO" to Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection.

Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection includes:

Fancy Sprinkles Original Blends [4oz, 8oz, 2Lb, 5Lb]

Very Vera

Silver Bells

Always a Bridesmaid

Fancy Sugar Blends [4oz, 8oz, 2Lb, 5Lb]

Runaway Bride

Wedding Cake

Kiss the Bride

Wedding Event Kits

Tipsy Toasting Set [Available in Platinum, Gold, Rose Gold ]

] Sweets & Champagne Set [Available in Platinum, Gold, Rose Gold ]

] Big Bling Wedding Set

Find the Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection at fancysprinkles.com

