With Top Score, Trianz Renews AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Status

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has successfully renewed its membership in the prestigious Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program with a top score.

As a recognized AWS MSP Partner, Trianz has demonstrated its capabilities in the areas of Strategy and Roadmap, Implementations, and Managed Services.

The renewal shows that Trianz remains committed to delivering next-generation innovation and accelerating its clients' digital transformation journeys. For instance, the firm recently released its new Athena Federated Query (AFQ) Accelerator that combines the advantages of AWS serverless services with a pay-as-you-go plan. Trianz's proprietary AFQ extensions offer faster time to market, a low-cost proof-of-concept, and a quick scale to production - all with fewer lines of code.

This recognition builds on Trianz's established track record of devising strategies, roadmaps, and implementations that will scale over time. The renewal has reinforced Trianz's relationship with AWS, in place since 2013.

"We are extremely proud of our top score and continued recognition in the AWS MSP Program," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President at Trianz. "The recognition validates the excellent and consistent feedback we get from our clients as we leverage our unique methodologies, supported by the latest tools and technologies, to offer them business agility, which is critical in this digital economy. With this renewal, we're committed to ensuring that our technical capabilities and processes exceed the standards set by the AWS MSP Program and demonstrate alignment with AWS best practices and standards."

"We are delighted that AWS recognizes the strength, depth and quality of our AWS capabilities with this continued renewal," said Ingo Piroth, Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader – US, Trianz. "This validation underlines our proven expertise in helping customers transform their business by adopting agile and innovative practices. This recognition is impossible without our associates who constantly push themselves to learn new technologies to create secure and scalable IT environments for our clients. Our growth momentum will continue to accelerate as we are committed to investing heavily in our AWS capabilities and helping clients transform their businesses."

The AWS MSP Program is designed to validate and promote AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced and Premier Tier Consulting Partners, providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers. The AWS MSP Partners help customers solve complex business needs at any stage of their cloud adoption journey.

For more information about Trianz's AWS competencies, please visit https://www.trianz.com/partnerships/cloud/aws-consulting .

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

